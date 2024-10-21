Sarah Ferguson shares heart-touching story in first TikTok video: Watch

Sarah Ferguson achieved a unique milestone by becoming first member of the Royal family to join TikTok.
In her first ever video on the social media platform on Sunday, the Duchess of York walked down the memory lane to her breast cancer treatment journey.
Sarah, shared an intimate look into her last year's cancer battle in a touching one-minute video, recorded outdoors.
"How it felt to be diagnosed with #breastcancer, Sarah went on, "The drive from Royal Free to Edward VII Hospital was 40 minutes, and I just didn't speak. I couldn't speak. It's really interesting for me not to speak."
She continued, "I couldn't express myself, I just shut down, I went back into [being] a little girl. It was easier not to ask for support and just to deal with it, because that's what I'm used to, that's what I can do, that's what I was taught."
"It's only now that I am really proud of my scars. They're really important," she added.
Sarah Ferguson was diagnosed with breast cancer last year, and for the unversed, she was also diagnosed with skin cancer at the beginning of this year.