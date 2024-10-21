Entertainment

Ryan Gosling, Eva Mendes’ daughters ‘not allowed’ to use phones?

The ‘Hitch’ star opened up about parenting her and Ryan Gosling’s children in a recent interview

  • by Web Desk
  • October 21, 2024
Ryan Gosling, Eva Mendes’ daughters ‘not allowed’ to use phones?
Ryan Gosling, Eva Mendes’ daughters ‘not allowed’ to use phones?

Eva Mendes is the boss of the house!

While speaking in a recent interview with The Sunday Times, published on Thursday, October 17, the American actress opened up about her parenting style and household rules that everyone has to abide at their home.

Opening up about her kids, Mendes revealed that her daughters, who are home-schooled, are not allowed to use smartphones or social media, as it may lead to negative consequences.

To note, The Women actress shares two daughters, Esmeralda, 10, and Amada, 8, with husband Ryan Gosling.

“Putting my kid on the internet and being like, ‘Oh, search something,’ that to me is equivalent to telling her, ‘Oh, just go down the street in the middle of the night. You’ll be fine,’” said the We Own the Night actress.

She continued to note that although it may sound extreme, but this is what she feels and is in the best interest of her children.

Eva Mendes also revealed that besides just not allowing cellphones, she also makes sure that her kids understand how privileged their upbringing is as compared to hers and Gosling’s.

The actress explained, “I explain to them what I didn’t have, what Ryan didn’t have when he was little, how hard we had to fight, the dark days of being paycheck to paycheck, and this and that, but they’ll never really know unless they experience that.”

Meanwhile, in the same interview, Eva Mendes, who left the entertainment industry back in 2014, said that she would consider making a comeback only if she is casted alongside her husband, Ryan Gosling.

Kim Kardashian marks 44th birthday with bold fashion statement: WATCH

Kim Kardashian marks 44th birthday with bold fashion statement: WATCH
Ryan Gosling, Eva Mendes’ daughters ‘not allowed’ to use phones?

Ryan Gosling, Eva Mendes’ daughters ‘not allowed’ to use phones?
Virgil van Dijk reveals ongoing discussions for contract renewal with Liverpool

Virgil van Dijk reveals ongoing discussions for contract renewal with Liverpool
Sarah Ferguson shares heart-touching story in first TikTok video: Watch

Sarah Ferguson shares heart-touching story in first TikTok video: Watch

Entertainment News

Sarah Ferguson shares heart-touching story in first TikTok video: Watch
Kim Kardashian marks 44th birthday with bold fashion statement: WATCH
Sarah Ferguson shares heart-touching story in first TikTok video: Watch
Taylor Swift mocked by ex Joe Alwyn and longtime rival Kendall Jenner
Sarah Ferguson shares heart-touching story in first TikTok video: Watch
Travis Kelce rocks Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ vibes in California
Sarah Ferguson shares heart-touching story in first TikTok video: Watch
Justin Bieber shares delightful life update in first post amid Diddy's arrest
Sarah Ferguson shares heart-touching story in first TikTok video: Watch
Usher attempts to sway Georgia Black voters, endorses Harris over Trump
Sarah Ferguson shares heart-touching story in first TikTok video: Watch
Ryan Reynolds cheers for David Tennant’s controversial series ‘Rivals’
Sarah Ferguson shares heart-touching story in first TikTok video: Watch
Katy Perry begs for ‘American Idol’ judge spot after flop album
Sarah Ferguson shares heart-touching story in first TikTok video: Watch
Taylor Swift pens handwritten letter to Dave Portnoy for his unwavering support
Sarah Ferguson shares heart-touching story in first TikTok video: Watch
Liam Payne, Simon Cowell’s toxic relationship gets public after singer's death
Sarah Ferguson shares heart-touching story in first TikTok video: Watch
Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo bring old Hollywood glam to Academy Museum Gala
Sarah Ferguson shares heart-touching story in first TikTok video: Watch
Ryan Reynolds’ ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ outshines Margot Robbie’s ‘Barbie’
Sarah Ferguson shares heart-touching story in first TikTok video: Watch
Justin Bieber performs with wife Hailey Bieber's cheers at LA concert