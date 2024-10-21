Ryan Gosling, Eva Mendes’ daughters ‘not allowed’ to use phones?

Eva Mendes is the boss of the house!
While speaking in a recent interview with The Sunday Times, published on Thursday, October 17, the American actress opened up about her parenting style and household rules that everyone has to abide at their home.
Opening up about her kids, Mendes revealed that her daughters, who are home-schooled, are not allowed to use smartphones or social media, as it may lead to negative consequences.
To note, The Women actress shares two daughters, Esmeralda, 10, and Amada, 8, with husband Ryan Gosling.
“Putting my kid on the internet and being like, ‘Oh, search something,’ that to me is equivalent to telling her, ‘Oh, just go down the street in the middle of the night. You’ll be fine,’” said the We Own the Night actress.
She continued to note that although it may sound extreme, but this is what she feels and is in the best interest of her children.
Eva Mendes also revealed that besides just not allowing cellphones, she also makes sure that her kids understand how privileged their upbringing is as compared to hers and Gosling’s.
The actress explained, “I explain to them what I didn’t have, what Ryan didn’t have when he was little, how hard we had to fight, the dark days of being paycheck to paycheck, and this and that, but they’ll never really know unless they experience that.”
Meanwhile, in the same interview, Eva Mendes, who left the entertainment industry back in 2014, said that she would consider making a comeback only if she is casted alongside her husband, Ryan Gosling.