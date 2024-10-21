Google settings will soon show your account name for easier navigation

Sci-Tech

  • by Web Desk
  • October 21, 2024
Google keeps rolling out new and exciting features to enhance the users’ experience.

Recent reports by Android Authority revealed that Google settings for services and preferences on the System Setting page will soon display your account name instead of “Google.”

In case you are using multiple accounts on your phone, Google settings will automatically show the name of the selected account.

Source: Android Authority
You can easily switch between accounts within the settings.

Google's update doesn't seem to have any specific purpose, but it will make it easier for people to differentiate their account on the phone.

In addition to this feature, Google is recently working on a new updated layout for the Play Store.

Users currently need to scroll back at the top after viewing the detailed description of the app.

However, with this update, after viewing the description you will no longer need to go to the top again as the header will remain at the top even while scrolling.

