Selena Gomez’s awkward 'Diddy slip' sparks buzz after Justin Bieber links

Selena Gomez accidentally made a playful "Diddy slip" while speaking, sparking laughter and surprise among attendees.
As per TMZ, the Only Murder In The Building star was on the stage to introduce the woman named Didi Hirsch as 'Diddy
Shortly after the mistake, Gomez apologized to the audience saying “I am so sorry!”
Notably, Didi is the manager of the Didi Hirsch Mental Health Services (DHMS) to assist in the prevention of youth suicides.
For the unversed, Sean “Diddy” Combs is currently in the headlines after he was in jail for sex trafficking and racketeering and also his link with Selena's ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber.
The reports came that the two singers used to party together over 10 years ago when the rapper had his notorious parties, and the Peaches singer was reportedly also one of his victims.
After the resurfaced video, it was reported that Diddy sexually assaulted Bieber during his teens and recorded videos which he later sold to some Hollywood A-listers.
To note, Diddy is in jail after being arrested and charged for allegedly abusing and threatening people for sex trafficking, he will go on trial on sex trafficking charges in May next year.