Entertainment

Selena Gomez’s awkward 'Diddy slip' sparks buzz after Justin Bieber links

Diddy is in jail after being arrested and charged for allegedly abusing and threatening people for sex trafficking

  • by Web Desk
  • October 26, 2024
Selena Gomez’s awkward Diddy slip sparks buzz after Justin Bieber links
Selena Gomez’s awkward 'Diddy slip' sparks buzz after Justin Bieber links

Selena Gomez accidentally made a playful "Diddy slip" while speaking, sparking laughter and surprise among attendees.

As per TMZ, the Only Murder In The Building star was on the stage to introduce the woman named Didi Hirsch as 'Diddy

Shortly after the mistake, Gomez apologized to the audience saying “I am so sorry!”

Notably, Didi is the manager of the Didi Hirsch Mental Health Services (DHMS) to assist in the prevention of youth suicides.

For the unversed, Sean “Diddy” Combs is currently in the headlines after he was in jail for sex trafficking and racketeering and also his link with Selena's ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber.

The reports came that the two singers used to party together over 10 years ago when the rapper had his notorious parties, and the Peaches singer was reportedly also one of his victims.

After the resurfaced video, it was reported that Diddy sexually assaulted Bieber during his teens and recorded videos which he later sold to some Hollywood A-listers.

To note, Diddy is in jail after being arrested and charged for allegedly abusing and threatening people for sex trafficking, he will go on trial on sex trafficking charges in May next year.

Selena Gomez’s awkward 'Diddy slip' sparks buzz after Justin Bieber links

Selena Gomez’s awkward 'Diddy slip' sparks buzz after Justin Bieber links
Nvidia ousted Apple to take top spot as world's most valuable firm

Nvidia ousted Apple to take top spot as world's most valuable firm
One Direction albums re-enter UK top 40 chart following Liam Payne's tragic death

One Direction albums re-enter UK top 40 chart following Liam Payne's tragic death
Durefishan Saleem's flawless skin shines in no-makeup pics

Durefishan Saleem's flawless skin shines in no-makeup pics

Entertainment News

Durefishan Saleem's flawless skin shines in no-makeup pics
One Direction albums re-enter UK top 40 chart following Liam Payne's tragic death
Durefishan Saleem's flawless skin shines in no-makeup pics
Ben Affleck seeks new romance post-Jennifer Lopez split but with one major condition
Durefishan Saleem's flawless skin shines in no-makeup pics
BTS' RM, Jimin, J-Hope shower love on Jin's pre-release single ‘I'll Be There’
Durefishan Saleem's flawless skin shines in no-makeup pics
Matthew Perry's mom shares his chilling death prediction in final days: 'He felt it’
Durefishan Saleem's flawless skin shines in no-makeup pics
Liam Payne fans’ campaign for new law reaches parliament after hitting big milestone
Durefishan Saleem's flawless skin shines in no-makeup pics
Kim Kardashian obsesses over BFF Paris Hilton at Hollywood Concert: Watch
Durefishan Saleem's flawless skin shines in no-makeup pics
Sofia Vergara makes bombshell confession about her relationship status
Durefishan Saleem's flawless skin shines in no-makeup pics
Lady Gaga fans in disbelief over new setback after 'Joker' flop
Durefishan Saleem's flawless skin shines in no-makeup pics
Diddy ‘responsible’ for Jamie Foxx’s 2023 hospitalization?
Durefishan Saleem's flawless skin shines in no-makeup pics
Liam Payne’s girlfriend Kate Cassidy's last decision 'will haunt her' forever
Durefishan Saleem's flawless skin shines in no-makeup pics
Jennifer Lopez makes ‘desperate’ attempt to ‘forget’ Ben Affleck amid divorce
Durefishan Saleem's flawless skin shines in no-makeup pics
Zendaya, Tom Holland set couple goals during NYC date night