Royal family’s Christmas plans face chaos amid uncertainty for key members

The report revealed how the royal health issues have affected this year’s Christmas arrangements

  • October 26, 2024
The royal family's Christmas plans have reportedly been thrown into disarray, leaving members uncertain about holiday arrangements as unexpected conflicts arise.

According to GB News, the friends claimed that Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson have not received the formal invitations to the Firm's festive celebrations.

Already this year Christmas celebrations are also very special as it comes after King Charles and Princess Kate both battled cancer, with the pair taking time away from royal duties to focus on their recovery.

A close acquaintance of the disgraced royal has discussed how the royal health issues have affected this year’s Christmas arrangements.

The source said, “It will be a quieter Christmas than last year, but the question is, how quiet?"

As per The Daily Beast, the insider stated, "Usually everyone would know what bits they are invited to by now. This year, it’s just wait and see.”

Notably, in 2019, Andrew departed from royal duties after his bombshell Newsnight interview, where he revealed his link with the late convicted sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein.

The father of two only participates in the royal walkabout on the Sandringham Estate each Christmas.

In 2023, Andrew was joined by his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, who had not publicly celebrated Christmas with the Royal Family since 1991.

Royal News

Meghan Markle sets wrong example with 'untimely' move
Princess Beatrice takes inspiration from Kate Middleton for major role
Prince Harry's troubles may increase in US after upcoming elections
King Charles subtly responds to Lidia Thorpe claims in emotional CHOGM speech
Prince Harry rubs salt into Meghan Markle wounds with big win
King Charles to honor Queen Elizabeth in landmark CHOGM speech
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Portugal house buy sparks setback in their next move
King Charles new royal strategy to strengthen Prince William, Princess Kate roles
Meghan Markle accused of losing close allies after ‘upsetting everybody’
Queen Camilla delivers key message amid delightful Samoa tour
Meghan Markle ‘lost interest’ in royal duties after shocking news about Prince Harry
King Charles, Queen Camilla win internet with their warm gesture in Samoa