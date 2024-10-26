Royal family’s Christmas plans face chaos amid uncertainty for key members

The royal family's Christmas plans have reportedly been thrown into disarray, leaving members uncertain about holiday arrangements as unexpected conflicts arise.
According to GB News, the friends claimed that Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson have not received the formal invitations to the Firm's festive celebrations.
Already this year Christmas celebrations are also very special as it comes after King Charles and Princess Kate both battled cancer, with the pair taking time away from royal duties to focus on their recovery.
A close acquaintance of the disgraced royal has discussed how the royal health issues have affected this year’s Christmas arrangements.
The source said, “It will be a quieter Christmas than last year, but the question is, how quiet?"
As per The Daily Beast, the insider stated, "Usually everyone would know what bits they are invited to by now. This year, it’s just wait and see.”
Notably, in 2019, Andrew departed from royal duties after his bombshell Newsnight interview, where he revealed his link with the late convicted sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein.
The father of two only participates in the royal walkabout on the Sandringham Estate each Christmas.
In 2023, Andrew was joined by his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, who had not publicly celebrated Christmas with the Royal Family since 1991.