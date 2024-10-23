Kuwait bans 'Call of Duty: Black Ops 6' video game

Kuwait has banned the release of the video game Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, leaving Kuwaiti gamers saddened.
The video game, set in part in the 1990s Gulf War, features the late Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein. which is likely the reason for the ban.
However, Kuwait has not publicly acknowledged the ban, the company has confirmed the news.
Microsoft-owned developer Activision has revealed in a statement that the game “has not been approved for release in Kuwait,” but it did not disclose further details.
“All pre-orders in Kuwait will be cancelled and refunded to the original point of purchase,” the company said.
They further added, “We remain hopeful that local authorities will reconsider, and allow players in Kuwait to enjoy this all-new experience in the Black Ops series.”
A first-person shooter game follows CIA operators fighting at times in the United States and also in the Middle East.
The trailers of the game featured burning oilfields, which is disturbing for Kuwaitis who saw Iraqis set fire to the fields, causing severe damage to the country.
It also showed images of Saddam and Iraq’s old three-star flag.
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is set to be released on Friday worldwide