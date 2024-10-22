WhatsApp introduces a trendy new feature for music lovers

WhatsApp keeps exploring new and exciting features to enhance the status updates!
As per WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is currently working on a new exciting feature that allows users to share music through status updates.
This feature will introduce a music button in the drawing editor, which appears when the user select a photo or video to upload on the status.
By tapping the button, users can search for songs or artists, making it easy to add their favourite music to the status.
After selecting a song, it will be automatically added to the status update.
This new feature is quite similar to Instagram, where adding music to stories has become immensely popular.
The new feature was first seen in the latest beta version for Android 2.24.17.21 and will be available to all users in future updates.
This is not the only feature WhatsApp is testing to enhance status updates.
Earlier, WhatsApp announced the new feature which allows users to react to status with a heart emoji, similar to Instagram stories.
When a person reacts to the status, recipient receives a notification and all the reactions are displayed in the viewer sheet.