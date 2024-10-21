Trending

Adnan Siddiqui slams Bollywood for disrespecting Reshma with ‘Akhiyaan De Kol’ remix

Akhiyaan De Kol, was original sung by Pakistani singer Reshma and penned by Sehrai Gurdas Puri

  • by Web Desk
  • October 21, 2024
Adnan Siddiqui slams Bollywood for disrespecting Reshma with ‘Akhiyaan De Kol’ remix

T-series has recently dropped a remix version of legendary singer Reshma’s iconic song Akhiyaan De Kol for the upcoming film Do Patti.

Adnan Siddiqui, a prominent Pakistani celebrity, took to his social media account on Monday to slam the makers of the song.

“Imitation can be flattering, but not when it means tearing apart a classic by a legend. Please show some respect for Reshma jee and the legacy she left behind,” he wrote on X.

Siddiqui further added, “Her music deserves to be treated with the dignity it commands, not reduced to just another sordid rip-off.

Besides Siddiqui, social media user also flooded the YouTube comment section of the song, expressing their disappointment in new rendition.

One penned, “Stop stealing Pakistani songs,”

While another, “Seriously!! They’ve ruined one of the best songs.”

“Reshma ji would have never imagined her song being portrayed this way,” the third added.

Akhiyaan De Kol, which was original sung by the legendary Pakistani singer Reshma and penned by Sehrai Gurdas Puri, has been reimagined by Indian singer Shilpa Rao.

The song was composed by Tanishk Bagchi while its lyricist is Kausar Munir.

Italian surfer Giulia Manfrini dies after being struck by swordfish in Indonesia

Italian surfer Giulia Manfrini dies after being struck by swordfish in Indonesia
United States announces 'major' military aid package for Ukraine

United States announces 'major' military aid package for Ukraine
King Charles hails Australia as ‘most multicultural on earth’ amid parliament heckling

King Charles hails Australia as ‘most multicultural on earth’ amid parliament heckling
Moldova narrowly approves EU membership in historic referendum

Moldova narrowly approves EU membership in historic referendum

Trending News

Moldova narrowly approves EU membership in historic referendum
'Jigra' director Vasan Bala shares two cents on Alia Bhatt's starrer under performance
Moldova narrowly approves EU membership in historic referendum
Aditya Roy Kapur opens up about 'vulnerable moments' in his career
Moldova narrowly approves EU membership in historic referendum
Triptii Dimri's journey to fame began with THIS one move
Moldova narrowly approves EU membership in historic referendum
Varun Dhawan portrays Priyanka Chopra's on-screen dad in 'Citadel: Honey Bunny'
Moldova narrowly approves EU membership in historic referendum
Durefishan Saleem set to share screen with Feroze Khan, Ahmed Ali Akbar
Moldova narrowly approves EU membership in historic referendum
Kartik Aaryan rubs shoulders with Alan Walker at Mumbai concert
Moldova narrowly approves EU membership in historic referendum
Kiara Advani offers close peek into her minimal henna design
Moldova narrowly approves EU membership in historic referendum
Maya Ali’s new wholesome photo-dump leaves fans in awe
Moldova narrowly approves EU membership in historic referendum
Sonya Hussyn trolls Yasir Hussain for his outfit choice
Moldova narrowly approves EU membership in historic referendum
Hania Amir receives fruitful marriage advice from her 'Janaan' co-star Reham Khan
Moldova narrowly approves EU membership in historic referendum
Kriti Sanon felicitated with Bazaar Women of the Year Award
Moldova narrowly approves EU membership in historic referendum
Yasir Hussain, Iqra Aziz reveal depth of love in recent post