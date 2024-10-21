Adnan Siddiqui slams Bollywood for disrespecting Reshma with ‘Akhiyaan De Kol’ remix

T-series has recently dropped a remix version of legendary singer Reshma’s iconic song Akhiyaan De Kol for the upcoming film Do Patti.
Adnan Siddiqui, a prominent Pakistani celebrity, took to his social media account on Monday to slam the makers of the song.
“Imitation can be flattering, but not when it means tearing apart a classic by a legend. Please show some respect for Reshma jee and the legacy she left behind,” he wrote on X.
Siddiqui further added, “Her music deserves to be treated with the dignity it commands, not reduced to just another sordid rip-off.
Besides Siddiqui, social media user also flooded the YouTube comment section of the song, expressing their disappointment in new rendition.
One penned, “Stop stealing Pakistani songs,”
While another, “Seriously!! They’ve ruined one of the best songs.”
“Reshma ji would have never imagined her song being portrayed this way,” the third added.
Akhiyaan De Kol, which was original sung by the legendary Pakistani singer Reshma and penned by Sehrai Gurdas Puri, has been reimagined by Indian singer Shilpa Rao.
The song was composed by Tanishk Bagchi while its lyricist is Kausar Munir.