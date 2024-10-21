Italian surfer Giulia Manfrini dies after being struck by swordfish in Indonesia

A 36-year-old surfer died after reportedly being struck by a swordfish in Indonesia.
As per BBC, the surfer named Giulia Manfrini from Turin in northern Italy, had been surfing in the waters of the Mentawai Islands Regency, West Sumatra Province, before the incident on Friday.
James Colston, who co-founded a travel agency with Ms Manfrini, said in a statement on Instagram, noting, "Even with the brave efforts of her partner, local resort staff and doctors, Giulia couldn't be saved."
Two witnesses revealed that they have tried to provide first aid to Manfrini after a swordfish struck in her chest.
Lahmudin Siregar, acting head of the Mentawai Islands Regency Regional Disaster Management Agency (BPBD) said in a statement, "The information we received from the Head of Southwest Siberut District was that an accident occurred with an Italian citizen while surfing."
"Unexpectedly, a swordfish jumped towards Manfrini and stuck her right in the chest. We believe she died doing what she loved, in a place that she loved," he continued.
He further added, "Giulia was the lifeblood of this company and her infectious enthusiasm for surf, snow and life will be remembered by all that came in contact with her."
Swordfish are elongated, round-bodied, and lose all teeth and scales by adulthood.