Royal

Buckingham Palace admits prior knowledge of King Charles' encounter with Senator

King Charles was heckled by an Australian senator on Monday

  • by Web Desk
  • October 22, 2024
King Charles was heckled by an Australian senator on Monday

King Charles was heckled by an Australian senator on Monday

On Monday, king Charles had an awkward encounter with a Senator Lidia Thorpe, a known protester during his address to the Australian Parliament.

During King Charles reception speech, he was interrupted by Thorpe, who yelled anti-colonial slogans at the monarch and called him out for committing “genocide” against her people.

However, shortly after the encounter, a security officers escorted her to the doors.

This incident fuels questions about how a known protester was able to approach King and open him up to such an awkward and embarrassing encounter.

As per reports, Buckingham Palace knew of the potential encounter before inviting Thorpe to King Charles' address, and they still extended the invitation to her.

The reason behind the move is that if they ban Thorpe from Parliament, where she is an elected official, would spark intense controversy

According to the Palace, they chose to invite her to an engagement in Canberra as “a sign of mutual respect and understanding”.

However, Thorpe's actions in Australia's Parliament House seemed to fall short of the respect and understanding Buckingham Palace had hoped for. 

Buckingham Palace admits prior knowledge of King Charles' encounter with Senator

Buckingham Palace admits prior knowledge of King Charles' encounter with Senator
Shakira announces new dates for North American Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran Tour

Shakira announces new dates for North American Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran Tour
Google Play Store to soon get its own Download Manager

Google Play Store to soon get its own Download Manager
Egypt declared malaria-free by WHO in historic achievement

Egypt declared malaria-free by WHO in historic achievement

Royal News

Egypt declared malaria-free by WHO in historic achievement
King Charles hails Australia as ‘most multicultural on earth’ amid parliament heckling
Egypt declared malaria-free by WHO in historic achievement
Prince William 'determined' to serve a noble cause despite criticism
Egypt declared malaria-free by WHO in historic achievement
King Charles shares powerful message after being 'heckled' in Australian parliament
Egypt declared malaria-free by WHO in historic achievement
Sarah Ferguson shares heart-touching story in first TikTok video: Watch
Egypt declared malaria-free by WHO in historic achievement
Prince William reveals Prince George’s obsession with THIS ‘normal job’
Egypt declared malaria-free by WHO in historic achievement
King Charles' shocking move in Australia sparks health concerns
Egypt declared malaria-free by WHO in historic achievement
King Charles, Queen Camilla honour late soldiers at Australian War Memorial
Egypt declared malaria-free by WHO in historic achievement
Zara Tindall marks big milestone with Mike as King Charles 'attacked' in Australia
Egypt declared malaria-free by WHO in historic achievement
Princess Eugenie struggling to keep peace between King Charles, Prince Harry?
Egypt declared malaria-free by WHO in historic achievement
Prince William, Harry’s feud leaves their Hollywood pal ‘smacked in the middle’
Egypt declared malaria-free by WHO in historic achievement
King Charles’ Parliament House speech gets ruined by Australian senator
Egypt declared malaria-free by WHO in historic achievement
King Charles lands in trouble after special demand amid his Australia trip