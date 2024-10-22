Buckingham Palace admits prior knowledge of King Charles' encounter with Senator

On Monday, king Charles had an awkward encounter with a Senator Lidia Thorpe, a known protester during his address to the Australian Parliament.
During King Charles reception speech, he was interrupted by Thorpe, who yelled anti-colonial slogans at the monarch and called him out for committing “genocide” against her people.
However, shortly after the encounter, a security officers escorted her to the doors.
This incident fuels questions about how a known protester was able to approach King and open him up to such an awkward and embarrassing encounter.
As per reports, Buckingham Palace knew of the potential encounter before inviting Thorpe to King Charles' address, and they still extended the invitation to her.
The reason behind the move is that if they ban Thorpe from Parliament, where she is an elected official, would spark intense controversy
According to the Palace, they chose to invite her to an engagement in Canberra as “a sign of mutual respect and understanding”.
However, Thorpe's actions in Australia's Parliament House seemed to fall short of the respect and understanding Buckingham Palace had hoped for.