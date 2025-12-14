World
  • By Fatima Nadeem
Zohran Mamdani mourns victims of Bondi Beach tragedy, calls for unity

A mass shooting at Sydney's popular Bondi Beach has left at least eleven people dead

New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani condemned the deadly antisemitic attack at a Chanukah celebration in Sydney.

A mass shooting at Sydney's popular Bondi Beach on Sunday, December 14 has left at least eleven people dead and 29 others injured.

Over 1,000 people were at Bondi Beach to celebrate Hanukkah, which was mean to be a fun, family-friendly event with music, games and entertainment, when the shooting occurred.

In a statement posted on his social media accounts, Mamdani expressed deep sorrow over the attack, "The attack at a Hanukkah celebration in Sydney today was a vile act of antisemitic terror. I mourn those who were murdered and will be keeping their families, the Jewish community, and the Chabad movement in my prayers. May the memories of all those killed be a blessing."

He further emphasized that this attack reflects a wider and growing pattern of violence against Jewish people worldwide, making many feel unsafe practicing faith openly or worshipping without heavy security.

Mamdani highlighted the bravery of a man who stopped a shooter during the Bondi Beach attack, using his example to urge people to actively confront hatred.

He also vowed when he becomes mayor, he will work constantly to protect Jewish New Yorkers in all aspects of daily life and called on all residents to unite in ending such violence.

