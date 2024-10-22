Sports

Samantha Irvin: 'Monday Night Raw' announcer bids farewell to WWE Universe

Ring announcer said the farewell to WWE does not mark the end of her art and she will continue to work in future

  by Web Desk
  October 22, 2024
WWE’s most prominent ring announcer, Samantha Irvin, has said goodbye to the WWE Universe.

Irvin, who is known for her powerful presence on Monday Night Raw, announced the news about leaving WWE with a social media post late on Monday, October 21, 2024.

She wrote, “WWE Universe, my time has come to an end as your Monday Night Raw Ring announcer. I love you all tremendously and this does not mark the end of my art. I have a lifetime more to share. Thank you to every WWE fan who accepted me.

The announcer paid a brief tribute and expressed her gratitude to the Women’s Locker Room, the crew and cameramen, and the past and present WWE Superstars.


She wrote, “There is no form of entertainment like this and not just any entertainer can be a WWE Superstar. The respect I have for you is more than I can express. Thank you for making it so easy to pour emotions into your introductions. You are stars that stars idolize. I am proud to have used my voice to let the world know about it.”

Irvin thanked her fans, family, all the coaches, producers, medical, writer, makeup, travel department, Merch, 2k team, referee, security, and the Announce Team for their support.

Furthermore, Irvin joined WWE in 2021 and quickly became a fan favorite because of her unique style of introducing WWE Superstars.

