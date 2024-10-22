Meghan Markle doubts her ‘independence’ as she feels 'lost’ without Prince Harry

Prince Harry has been busy lately with his international solo trips which seemingly made Meghan Markle doubt her “independence.”
The Duke of Sussex went to New York last month before travelling to the UK for the WellChild Awards.
On October 2, the Spare author went to South Africa and Lesotho for a four-day solo trip where he met Princess Senate Seeiso of Lesotho.
Meanwhile, Meghan stayed in California alone, attending the LA Children’s Hospital Gala and a fun session at Girls Inc in Santa Barbara.
A source recently told Heatworld how the Duchess of Sussex feels “lost” without having husband by her side.
“Meghan is doing her best to deal with this change, but it’s not been easy. They’ve agreed to go their separate ways for a while when it comes to appearances and work, not least because they’ve got so much on their plates,” the insider explained.
The reports also suggested that she has gotten so used to having Harry by her side for every big public event and red carpet.
“He’s obviously thriving on his own, while she’s feeling lost and is finding it hard to cope. By all accounts, it has her questioning if them being more independent was a good idea,” the source added.
Moreover, Harry and Meghan have bought a new home in Portugal this month.