Meghan Markle slammed for 'using’ Princess Diana in latest As Ever move

The Duchess of Sussex dropped the new summer collection of products from her As ever brand on Friday

Meghan Markle is once again facing criticism over allegedly using late mother-in-law, Princess Diana for her new business move.

On Friday, June 19, the Duchess of Sussex took to AS Ever website to announce that she is launching her first ever alcoholic product, a rosé wine, which will be available for purchase on July 1.

The announcement drew widespread backlash as the release date coincides with what would have been Princess Diana’s 64th birthday.

“July 1st, Diana’s birthday,” royal commentator Victoria Arbiter wrote on social media.

While another royal fan accused, "She is using Diana to flog cheap wine.”

“Nothing if not predictable by now,” a third added.

A fourth angrily commented, “Her desperation to be linked to Diana is really amusing me at this point”.

Whether or not Meghan Markle has deliberately chosen the date, one thing is clear that fans are waiting anxiously for the product release.

"With soft notes of stone fruit, gentle minerality and a lasting finish, this bespoke blend is launching just in time for summer entertaining,” the product description read.

Meghan Markle’s wine announcement came as she restocked some of As Ever products after its initial launch in April when everything sold old in less than an hour.

The summer collection also includes two new items, an apricot spread and orange blossom honey.

