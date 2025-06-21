Meghan Markle shares heartfelt message on Prince William’s 43rd birthday

Meghan Markle has shared a heartfelt message on her brother-in-law, Prince William’s 43rd birthday.
The Duchess of Sussex took to the Instagram account of her lifestyle brand, As Ever on Saturday, June 21, to share a touching and powerful message.
She shared a photo featuring baking ingredients and a handwritten note on textured paper which reads, "You're beautiful. Full stop."
“From our hearts to your homes: thank you for being here. You’re the sweetest part of what we do!” the Suit actress wrote alongside the image referring to the love people have shown to her As Ever products which sold out just after an hour of going live on Friday, June 20.
Although, the wife of Prince Harry didn’t mention Prince William directly in her message, it was shared on his birthday.
Earlier in the day, King Charles and Kate Middleton celebrated the Prince of Wales’ special day with his new portraits.
“Happy birthday! Love C, G, C, L, Orla and the puppies!” the Princess of Wales wrote in the caption with the initials of herself and their kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.
While, his father, King Charles penned, "Happy Birthday to The Prince of Wales," alongside an emoji of a balloon and a party popper.