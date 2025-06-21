Meghan Markle shares heartfelt message on Prince William’s 43rd birthday

Prince William, the Prince of Wales, marked his 43rd birthday on Saturday, June 21

  • by Web Desk
  • |


Meghan Markle has shared a heartfelt message on her brother-in-law, Prince William’s 43rd birthday.

The Duchess of Sussex took to the Instagram account of her lifestyle brand, As Ever on Saturday, June 21, to share a touching and powerful message.

She shared a photo featuring baking ingredients and a handwritten note on textured paper which reads, "You're beautiful. Full stop."

“From our hearts to your homes: thank you for being here. You’re the sweetest part of what we do!” the Suit actress wrote alongside the image referring to the love people have shown to her As Ever products which sold out just after an hour of going live on Friday, June 20.

Although, the wife of Prince Harry didn’t mention Prince William directly in her message, it was shared on his birthday.

Earlier in the day, King Charles and Kate Middleton celebrated the Prince of Wales’ special day with his new portraits.

“Happy birthday! Love C, G, C, L, Orla and the puppies!” the Princess of Wales wrote in the caption with the initials of herself and their kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

While, his father, King Charles penned, "Happy Birthday to The Prince of Wales," alongside an emoji of a balloon and a party popper.

Read more : Entertainment
Brad Pitt's heartbreak deepens as Shiloh's love life sparks new fears
Brad Pitt's heartbreak deepens as Shiloh's love life sparks new fears
'F1' star is distraught due to his estranged daughter Shiloh Jolie's intimate relationship with Keoni Rose
Will Smith gives wild new perspective on Chris Rock slap aftermath
Will Smith gives wild new perspective on Chris Rock slap aftermath
'Bad Boys' star opened up about the infamous moment he slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars
Lee Min-ho's fans spoil him with extravagant gifts on his 38th birthday: SEE
Lee Min-ho's fans spoil him with extravagant gifts on his 38th birthday: SEE
'The Legend of the Blue Sea' star celebrates his 38th birthday with whopping gifts from ardent fans
David Corenswet reveals hilarious bathroom struggle in ‘Superman’ suit
David Corenswet reveals hilarious bathroom struggle in ‘Superman’ suit
David Corenswet plays the Man of Steel in director James Gunn's upcoming movie 'Superman'
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce enjoy secret cozy date night: Watch
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce enjoy secret cozy date night: Watch
'Lover' singer and the NFL player were spotted leaving a Manhattan restaurant
Jennifer Aniston reveals surprising career milestone still on her 'bucket list'
Jennifer Aniston reveals surprising career milestone still on her 'bucket list'
Jennifer Aniston is currently starring in The Morning Show', which is gearing up for its fourth season
Dua Lipa gets emotional as she performs first ever show at Wembley
Dua Lipa gets emotional as she performs first ever show at Wembley
Dua Lipa surprises Wembley crowd by bringing out a big 90s legend for a special performance
Dwayne Johnson, Julia Roberts, Emma Stone films tipped for Venice Film Festival
Dwayne Johnson, Julia Roberts, Emma Stone films tipped for Venice Film Festival
Venice Film Festival is set to kick off in last week of August
BTS Suga pens loving note for ARMY hours after military discharge: ‘I missed you’
BTS Suga pens loving note for ARMY hours after military discharge: ‘I missed you’
Suga's return marks the long-awaited reunion of all seven BTS members following their military enlistments
'Tom and Jerry: Forbidden Compass' reveals release date for China
'Tom and Jerry: Forbidden Compass' reveals release date for China
The latest 'Tom and Jerry' project has unveiled its release date for Chinese audience
Blue Ivy hits Paris malls as mum Beyoncé wows fans with thrilling concert
Blue Ivy hits Paris malls as mum Beyoncé wows fans with thrilling concert
Beyoncé performed first of her three concerts at Stade de France in Paris on Thursday this week
'Food Network' star Anne Burrell's mysterious death cause finally revealed
'Food Network' star Anne Burrell's mysterious death cause finally revealed
Anne Burrell was found dead at her New York City's home earlier this week