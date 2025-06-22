Princess Diana's brother shares emotional update about late sister on William's birthday

Charles Spencer, Princess Diana's brother, has shared a heartfelt update about his late sister's memorial temple.
In a poignant moment coinciding with Prince William's 43rd birthday, the 9th Earl Spencer shared an emotional update about the People’s Princess’ memorial temple.
Spencer took to his Instagram account on Saturday, to share a glimpse of the beautifully repainted memorial temple of Princess Diana at Althorp.
A shared image showed a classical-style memorial dedicated to Diana, Princess of Wales.
"DIANA" is inscribed at the top of temple's wall, flanked by the years 1961 and 1997, marking her birth and death.
He penned the caption, “Beautifully repainted this week - the memorial temple at Althorp. Wonderful to see it looking so fine for the summer.”
To note, Charles Spencer shared the important update about his late sister on Prince William’s 43rd birthday.
Princess Diana’s son marked his birthday in a special way as his wife Kate Middleton and kids: Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis paid a touching tribute to the Prince of Wales.
On an official account of the Prince and Princess of Wales, Kate and her children penned a heartfelt wish for the future king.
“Happy birthday! Love C, G, C, L, Orla and the puppies!” they captioned the post.
Notably, “C, G, C, L,” are the initials of Catherine, George, Charlotte, and Louis.
The heartwarming wish was accompanied by a new snap of William with his furry pals.