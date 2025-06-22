Princess Diana's brother shares emotional update about late sister on William's birthday

Charles Spencer shared the important update about his Princess' Diana on Prince William’s 43rd birthday

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Princess Dianas brother shares emotional update about late sister on Williams birthday
Princess Diana's brother shares emotional update about late sister on William's birthday

Charles Spencer, Princess Diana's brother, has shared a heartfelt update about his late sister's memorial temple.

In a poignant moment coinciding with Prince William's 43rd birthday, the 9th Earl Spencer shared an emotional update about the People’s Princess’ memorial temple.

Spencer took to his Instagram account on Saturday, to share a glimpse of the beautifully repainted memorial temple of Princess Diana at Althorp.

A shared image showed a classical-style memorial dedicated to Diana, Princess of Wales.

"DIANA" is inscribed at the top of temple's wall, flanked by the years 1961 and 1997, marking her birth and death.


He penned the caption, “Beautifully repainted this week - the memorial temple at Althorp. Wonderful to see it looking so fine for the summer.”

To note, Charles Spencer shared the important update about his late sister on Prince William’s 43rd birthday.

Princess Diana’s son marked his birthday in a special way as his wife Kate Middleton and kids: Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis paid a touching tribute to the Prince of Wales.

On an official account of the Prince and Princess of Wales, Kate and her children penned a heartfelt wish for the future king.

“Happy birthday! Love C, G, C, L, Orla and the puppies!” they captioned the post.

Notably, “C, G, C, L,” are the initials of Catherine, George, Charlotte, and Louis.

The heartwarming wish was accompanied by a new snap of William with his furry pals.

Read more : Royal
Meghan Markle shares heartfelt message on Prince William’s 43rd birthday
Meghan Markle shares heartfelt message on Prince William’s 43rd birthday
Prince William, the Prince of Wales, marked his 43rd birthday on Saturday, June 21
Princess Eugenie takes key position behind King Charles
Princess Eugenie takes key position behind King Charles
The Princess of York made a magnificent return on the fourth day of Royal Ascot
David Bekham celebrates Prince William’s 43rd birthday with throwback snaps
David Bekham celebrates Prince William’s 43rd birthday with throwback snaps
King Charles and Kate Middleton also ringed in Prince William’s special day with never-seen-before photos
Meghan Markle slammed for 'using’ Princess Diana in latest As Ever move
Meghan Markle slammed for 'using’ Princess Diana in latest As Ever move
The Duchess of Sussex dropped the new summer collection of products from her As ever brand on Friday
Princess Anne perfectly timed joke for key person goes viral
Princess Anne perfectly timed joke for key person goes viral
Princess Royal gave a joy to royal fans with her funny interaction with key figure
King Frederik highlights importance of family in recent outing
King Frederik highlights importance of family in recent outing
Danish Royal King Frederik X and his wife Queen Mary enjoyed a three-day visit to Faroe Islands
King Charles releases personal message to celebrate big milestone
King Charles releases personal message to celebrate big milestone
King Charles marks 70th anniversary of the BBC's Antarctic Midwinter Broadcast with recorded message
Lady Frederick Windsor marks rare Royal outing after hospital visit
Lady Frederick Windsor marks rare Royal outing after hospital visit
The British actress Sophie Winkleman and Lord Frederick Windsor tied the knot in September 2009
Kate Middleton drops Prince William’s new photo with pets on his 43rd birthday
Kate Middleton drops Prince William’s new photo with pets on his 43rd birthday
Kensington Palace shares Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte, Princes Louis and George's sweet birthday wish for Prince William
King Charles extends heartiest wish to Prince William on his 43rd birthday
King Charles extends heartiest wish to Prince William on his 43rd birthday
Prince William received a heartfelt birthday tribute from his father, King Charles, on Instagram
King Frederik, Queen Mary pen ‘warmest’ message on Greenland’s National Day
King Frederik, Queen Mary pen ‘warmest’ message on Greenland’s National Day
The Danish King and Queen, Frederik X and Mary, share sweet note for Greenlandic people
King Charles joins forces with Idris Elba for monarch’s first Netflix project
King Charles joins forces with Idris Elba for monarch’s first Netflix project
King Charles to make his Netflix debut in upcoming documentary with Idris Elba