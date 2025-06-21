Lady Frederick Windsor marks rare Royal outing after hospital visit

The British actress Sophie Winkleman and Lord Frederick Windsor tied the knot in September 2009

Sophie Winkleman, also known as Lady Frederick Windsor, and her husband Lord Frederick Windsor surprised Royal fans in a public outing with the British Royal Family.

On Friday, June 20, the pair joined the Royal Family at Royal Ascot, just days after the Peep Show starlet made an emotional hospital visit in London.

The 44-year-old was slipped into an elegant royal-blue dress with white detailing at the racing event, while her husband rocked a black suit and top hat.

They displayed their chemistry as Lord Frederick was seen holding his wife's tan clutch bag at the prestigious event.

The outing came days after Sophie, in her effort to help sick children, visited the Evelina London Children's Hospital, which has been supported by the Princess of Wales.

During the visit, the mother-of-two met 13-month-old Bertie Melly, who was born prematurely at 24 weeks, weighing just 745 g, and has been admitted to hospital after having five surgeries.

Now, due to the innovative ultrasound vein finder, donated by The Children’s Surgery Foundation, Bertie and other kids can have cannulas inserted into their veins more easily.

The Wonka actress, who is a Royal Patron of the charity, noted, "Very sick children often have to have cannulas put in place for blood tests, fluids and medication during their treatment, and this can be traumatising."

She also urged people to make donations to the foundation so that every paediatric surgery wards can have this game-changing yet expensive tool all over the country.

The pair is related to the British Royal Family through Lord Frederick, who is the son of the Prince and Princess Michael of Kent.

Frederick and Sophie first met back in 2009, and after intense romance, they tied the knot in 2009 at Hampton Court Palace.

Notably, Lord and Lady Frederick Windsor share two daughters together Maud, 11, and Isabella, 8.

