King Frederik highlights importance of family in recent outing

Danish Royal King Frederik X and his wife Queen Mary enjoyed a three-day visit to Faroe Islands

  • by Web Desk
  • |
King Frederik highlights importance of family in recent outing
King Frederik highlights importance of family in recent outing

King Frederik and his wife, Queen Mary of Denmark, enjoyed their Faroe Islands trip with a walk down a memory lane.

The Danish Royal Family has a reputation for having a close bond with the citizens of Denmark.

They actively participate in official campaigns and events to support various causes, along with their children: Crown Prince Christian, Princess Isabella, Prince Vincent, and Princess Josephine.

During his visit to the Faroe Islands, Frederik recalled the close ties his family has with the islands.

Mentioning his mother, the monarch noted, "They are important to my mother, Queen Margrethe, who has asked me to send you her regards."

In his speech, the father-of-four stated, "For Queen Mary, for me, and for our children, who in 2018 shared this experience together, exactly 40 years after my first visit."

The Danish king also joked about his daughter Josephine's participation in the 2018 visit, recalling the special moment for the whole family.

During his speech, Frederick teased, "I wonder if, these days, the other three are sending an envious thought to Josephine."

The Danish king also took the opportunity to emphasise  the central role of family in his life and how it affects his vision of the reign. 

He highlighted the family bond as the foundation of his reign and how it allows them to keep united as a family.

Read more : Royal
Princess Anne perfectly timed joke for key person goes viral
Princess Anne perfectly timed joke for key person goes viral
Princess Royal gave a joy to royal fans with her funny interaction with key figure
King Charles releases personal message to celebrate big milestone
King Charles releases personal message to celebrate big milestone
King Charles marks 70th anniversary of the BBC's Antarctic Midwinter Broadcast with recorded message
Lady Frederick Windsor marks rare Royal outing after hospital visit
Lady Frederick Windsor marks rare Royal outing after hospital visit
The British actress Sophie Winkleman and Lord Frederick Windsor tied the knot in September 2009
Kate Middleton drops Prince William’s new photo with pets on his 43rd birthday
Kate Middleton drops Prince William’s new photo with pets on his 43rd birthday
Kensington Palace shares Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte, Princes Louis and George's sweet birthday wish for Prince William
King Charles extends heartiest wish to Prince William on his 43rd birthday
King Charles extends heartiest wish to Prince William on his 43rd birthday
Prince William received a heartfelt birthday tribute from his father, King Charles, on Instagram
King Frederik, Queen Mary pen ‘warmest’ message on Greenland’s National Day
King Frederik, Queen Mary pen ‘warmest’ message on Greenland’s National Day
The Danish King and Queen, Frederik X and Mary, share sweet note for Greenlandic people
King Charles joins forces with Idris Elba for monarch’s first Netflix project
King Charles joins forces with Idris Elba for monarch’s first Netflix project
King Charles to make his Netflix debut in upcoming documentary with Idris Elba
Princess Eugenie pays respect to Queen Camilla with graceful curtsy: See
Princess Eugenie pays respect to Queen Camilla with graceful curtsy: See
Prince Andrew’s younger daughter, Princess Eugenie, shares heartfelt moment with Queen Camilla at Royal Ascot
Kate Middleton makes emotional plea after skipping key royal engagement
Kate Middleton makes emotional plea after skipping key royal engagement
Future Queen delivered powerful message supporting devastated families across the UK
Meghan Markle makes special request after launching new As Ever products
Meghan Markle makes special request after launching new As Ever products
The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, shares a big update as she pens a special message
Buckingham Palace drops sweet moments from Royal Ascot
Buckingham Palace drops sweet moments from Royal Ascot
The Palace shares a slew of images featuring the royal family members attending the royal event
Meghan Markle drops most awaited summer collection of As Ever: ‘Come explore’
Meghan Markle drops most awaited summer collection of As Ever: ‘Come explore’
The Duchess of Sussex has announced her first-ever alcoholic product of As Ever, which will be available in July