King Frederik highlights importance of family in recent outing

King Frederik and his wife, Queen Mary of Denmark, enjoyed their Faroe Islands trip with a walk down a memory lane.
The Danish Royal Family has a reputation for having a close bond with the citizens of Denmark.
They actively participate in official campaigns and events to support various causes, along with their children: Crown Prince Christian, Princess Isabella, Prince Vincent, and Princess Josephine.
During his visit to the Faroe Islands, Frederik recalled the close ties his family has with the islands.
Mentioning his mother, the monarch noted, "They are important to my mother, Queen Margrethe, who has asked me to send you her regards."
In his speech, the father-of-four stated, "For Queen Mary, for me, and for our children, who in 2018 shared this experience together, exactly 40 years after my first visit."
The Danish king also joked about his daughter Josephine's participation in the 2018 visit, recalling the special moment for the whole family.
During his speech, Frederick teased, "I wonder if, these days, the other three are sending an envious thought to Josephine."
The Danish king also took the opportunity to emphasise the central role of family in his life and how it affects his vision of the reign.
He highlighted the family bond as the foundation of his reign and how it allows them to keep united as a family.