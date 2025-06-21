Princess Anne perfectly timed joke for key person goes viral

Princess Anne once again delighted royal watchers with her quick wit, making a hilarious comment to Gabby Logan's husband, Kenny Logan, just before a significant rugby match.
As per Hello Magazine, the Princess Royal known for her humorous nature gave a joy to royal fans with her funny interaction with Kenny
While conversing in an interview on BBC Radio 2’s Tracks of My Years, Kenny reflected on a memorable pre-match exchange with King Charles’ sister.
The former Scottish international recounted that Anne approached him before a game, proceeding to tell a well-timed joke that was truly memorable.
Kenny told Vernon, "Running out on the pitch and turning around and meeting Princess Anne. I mean, Princess Anne was brilliant."
He added, "She used to come up to me, and she said to me, 'you alright Kenny?' I said 'yeah, yeah' and shake her hand."
Later on the Princess quipped, "Can't believe you still got a game."
Princess Anne’s witty response made Vernon laugh, and royal fans have reacted with delight across social media.
On social media the royal fans shared the reaction to Zara Tindall’s mom's hilarious response as they called the moment classic.
To note, Princess Anne has been a key figure in Scottish Rugby for decades. She became patron of the Scottish Rugby Union in 1986.
Notably, Kenny tied the knot to sports presenter Gabby Logan and they have been public figures for more than two decades.