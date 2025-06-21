Princess Anne perfectly timed joke for key person goes viral

Princess Royal gave a joy to royal fans with her funny interaction with key figure

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Princess Anne perfectly timed joke for key person goes viral
Princess Anne perfectly timed joke for key person goes viral

Princess Anne once again delighted royal watchers with her quick wit, making a hilarious comment to Gabby Logan's husband, Kenny Logan, just before a significant rugby match.

As per Hello Magazine, the Princess Royal known for her humorous nature gave a joy to royal fans with her funny interaction with Kenny

While conversing in an interview on BBC Radio 2’s Tracks of My Years, Kenny reflected on a memorable pre-match exchange with King Charles’ sister.

The former Scottish international recounted that Anne approached him before a game, proceeding to tell a well-timed joke that was truly memorable.

Kenny told Vernon, "Running out on the pitch and turning around and meeting Princess Anne. I mean, Princess Anne was brilliant."

He added, "She used to come up to me, and she said to me, 'you alright Kenny?' I said 'yeah, yeah' and shake her hand."

Later on the Princess quipped, "Can't believe you still got a game."

Princess Anne’s witty response made Vernon laugh, and royal fans have reacted with delight across social media.

On social media the royal fans shared the reaction to Zara Tindall’s mom's hilarious response as they called the moment classic.

To note, Princess Anne has been a key figure in Scottish Rugby for decades. She became patron of the Scottish Rugby Union in 1986.

Notably, Kenny tied the knot to sports presenter Gabby Logan and they have been public figures for more than two decades.

Read more : Royal
King Frederik highlights importance of family in recent outing
King Frederik highlights importance of family in recent outing
Danish Royal King Frederik X and his wife Queen Mary enjoyed a three-day visit to Faroe Islands
King Charles releases personal message to celebrate big milestone
King Charles releases personal message to celebrate big milestone
King Charles marks 70th anniversary of the BBC's Antarctic Midwinter Broadcast with recorded message
Lady Frederick Windsor marks rare Royal outing after hospital visit
Lady Frederick Windsor marks rare Royal outing after hospital visit
The British actress Sophie Winkleman and Lord Frederick Windsor tied the knot in September 2009
Kate Middleton drops Prince William’s new photo with pets on his 43rd birthday
Kate Middleton drops Prince William’s new photo with pets on his 43rd birthday
Kensington Palace shares Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte, Princes Louis and George's sweet birthday wish for Prince William
King Charles extends heartiest wish to Prince William on his 43rd birthday
King Charles extends heartiest wish to Prince William on his 43rd birthday
Prince William received a heartfelt birthday tribute from his father, King Charles, on Instagram
King Frederik, Queen Mary pen ‘warmest’ message on Greenland’s National Day
King Frederik, Queen Mary pen ‘warmest’ message on Greenland’s National Day
The Danish King and Queen, Frederik X and Mary, share sweet note for Greenlandic people
King Charles joins forces with Idris Elba for monarch’s first Netflix project
King Charles joins forces with Idris Elba for monarch’s first Netflix project
King Charles to make his Netflix debut in upcoming documentary with Idris Elba
Princess Eugenie pays respect to Queen Camilla with graceful curtsy: See
Princess Eugenie pays respect to Queen Camilla with graceful curtsy: See
Prince Andrew’s younger daughter, Princess Eugenie, shares heartfelt moment with Queen Camilla at Royal Ascot
Kate Middleton makes emotional plea after skipping key royal engagement
Kate Middleton makes emotional plea after skipping key royal engagement
Future Queen delivered powerful message supporting devastated families across the UK
Meghan Markle makes special request after launching new As Ever products
Meghan Markle makes special request after launching new As Ever products
The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, shares a big update as she pens a special message
Buckingham Palace drops sweet moments from Royal Ascot
Buckingham Palace drops sweet moments from Royal Ascot
The Palace shares a slew of images featuring the royal family members attending the royal event
Meghan Markle drops most awaited summer collection of As Ever: ‘Come explore’
Meghan Markle drops most awaited summer collection of As Ever: ‘Come explore’
The Duchess of Sussex has announced her first-ever alcoholic product of As Ever, which will be available in July