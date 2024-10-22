Sabrina Carpenter teases Barry Keoghan with flirty shoutout at Virginia show

Sabrina Carpenter told them all that “all she has is love” for boyfriend Barry Keoghan!
The Espresso singer’s lover showed up at her electrifying show at Charlottesville’s John Paul Jones Arena on October 20, 2024, where he received huge flirty shout-outs from the popstar.
Carpenter and Keoghan, who had been rumored to have split recently, put an end to the speculations with their sparking chemistry at the recent concert.
The Irish actor was spotted in a front-row seat where he watched his girlfriend giving a stellar performance that unexpectedly came with a flirty shoutout.
While performing one of her hit tracks, Juno, during the show, Sabrina Carpenter playfully altered the lyrics to tease her Barry Keoghan that made the crowd go wild.
In a clip posted by Entertainment Tonight, the Taste singer was filmed singing, “I hear you knocking, Barry, come on up,” in contrast to the original line, “I hear you knocking, baby, come on up.”
The singer was also filmed singing, “Who’s the cute boy with the white jacket and the thick accent?”
In a reaction to these bold shout-outs, the Saltburn actor was captured smiling and covering his face.
Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan confirmed their relationship earlier this year in February, when they were spotted cozying up to each other at a Grammy after-party.