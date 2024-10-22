Entertainment

Angelina Jolie confirms relationship with rumored boyfriend Akala?

  • by Web Desk
  • October 22, 2024
Angelina Jolie and rapper Akala are heating up their relationship speculations!

The rumored couple was first speculated to be romantically linked when Akala accompanied the actress and her daughters, Zahara and Shiloh, at the Calabash Literary Festival in Jamaica in May 2023.

However, the gossips further fueled when they went Instagram official earlier in October 2024, followed by the British rapper’s appearance at the London premiere of Jolie’s film Maria at the 68th BFI London Film Festival on Friday, October 18, 2024.

Although, the pair is still tight-lipped on the rumors and has not given any confirmation yet, some sources have told Daily Mail that Akala has reportedly introduced Angelina Jolie to his friends and family.

The source claimed that the speculated couple have bonded over their “shared love” of history and the rapper's “fountain of knowledge.”

“Akala has been teaching Angelina Jolie a lot about Black British history as she looks for new source material for films,” revealed the insider, adding, “He introduced her to the Kelso Cochrane story. She is a keen historian so there have been a lot of conversations about Olive Morris and Kelso.”

The tipsters also claimed that Jolie and Akala have been seeing each other and hanging out regularly.

Meanwhile, a separate source has shut down the speculations saying that there is “no romantic connection” between Angelina Jolie and the Another Reason rapper, alleging that her is dating his business partner Chanelle Newman.

