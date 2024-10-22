Royal

Kate Middleton, Prince William’s Halloween holiday plans unveiled

The Prince and Princess of Wales are gearing for yet another exciting holiday with kids, Louis, George and Charlotte

  • October 22, 2024


Kate Middleton and Prince William are all set to enjoy a brief holiday period with their three kids Louis, Charlotte and George this Halloween season.

As reported by the Sun, the Prince of Wales is likely to take a break from his royal commitments to spend more time with his children, who are currently on their two-week break from Lambrook School in Windsor.

Their holidays kicked off on Friday October 18, and are going to be extended until November 4.

The report further suggested that there are some fun-filled activities being planned for the kids as they likely to spend time around Halloween with their cousins.

The Royal Editor Kate Mansey said on her Royals with Roya and Kate podcast, "It was probably not be very diplomatic for William to be doing anything too showy to detract from it."

Meanwhile, some quality time with their mom Kate Middleton's grandparents Carole and Michael Middleton is also on the cards.

This update comes when Queen Camilla and King Charles are on their first international tour to Australia as the head of state.

Royal News

Queen Camilla takes merciless decision for Prince Harry's UK return
Meghan Markle blasted for her ‘worst’ judgment of royal family
King Charles smashes new record in Australia after facing major upset
Meghan Markle doubts her ‘independence’ as she feels 'lost’ without Prince Harry
Kate Middleton finds ‘opportunity to strike’ Prince Harry ‘while iron’s hot’
King Charles enjoys ‘inspiring morning’ after Australian Senator ‘disrespectful’ comments
Buckingham Palace admits prior knowledge of King Charles' encounter with Senator
King Charles hails Australia as ‘most multicultural on earth’ amid parliament heckling
Prince William 'determined' to serve a noble cause despite criticism
King Charles shares powerful message after being 'heckled' in Australian parliament
Sarah Ferguson shares heart-touching story in first TikTok video: Watch
Prince William reveals Prince George’s obsession with THIS ‘normal job’