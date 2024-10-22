Kate Middleton, Prince William’s Halloween holiday plans unveiled

Kate Middleton and Prince William are all set to enjoy a brief holiday period with their three kids Louis, Charlotte and George this Halloween season.
As reported by the Sun, the Prince of Wales is likely to take a break from his royal commitments to spend more time with his children, who are currently on their two-week break from Lambrook School in Windsor.
Their holidays kicked off on Friday October 18, and are going to be extended until November 4.
The report further suggested that there are some fun-filled activities being planned for the kids as they likely to spend time around Halloween with their cousins.
The Royal Editor Kate Mansey said on her Royals with Roya and Kate podcast, "It was probably not be very diplomatic for William to be doing anything too showy to detract from it."
Meanwhile, some quality time with their mom Kate Middleton's grandparents Carole and Michael Middleton is also on the cards.
This update comes when Queen Camilla and King Charles are on their first international tour to Australia as the head of state.