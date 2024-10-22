Trending

Danish Taimoor spills reason behind avoiding interviews

The ‘Jaan Nisar’ actor opened up about his reluctance to give interviews and appearing in shows

  • by Web Desk
  • October 22, 2024
Danish Taimoor is revealing why he prefers not to appear in interviews!

During his appearance on the latest episode of Imran Ashraf’s stand-up comedy and talk show Mazaq Raat on Monday, October 21, the Jaan Nisar actor spilled the reason why he avoids giving interviews and appearing in talk shows.

The host expressed gratitude to Taimoor for appearing on the show and complimented him saying that he has never seen the Deewangi actor badmouthing or commenting on anyone’s life, and how he always stays focused, positive, and honest.

Replying to this, Danish Taimoor said that Ashraf called him with so much love that he couldn’t refuse.

The Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi actor then revealed that he makes limited appearances in shows and interviews because they only stay focused on judging other actors and all their shows are almost always about comparing one celebrity to the other.

Taimoor said that neither he likes, nor he can make judgments on others unlike many celebrities and personalities.

The actor went on to claim that in his long career spanning over 18 years, he has never made any negative comment, criticized, or badmouthed anyone, and thus refrains from giving interviews.

Concluding his views, the Chand Tara actor advised other actors to not be harsh while reviewing someone’s work and not to judge and compare a new actor to an experienced one.

On the work front, Danish Taimoor is currently seen in Jaan Nisar alongside Hiba Bukhari.

