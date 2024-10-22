Football Superstar Diego Forlan sets his sights on building a tennis career

Uruguayan professional football manager and former striker Diego Forlan is all set to step into tennis after his remarkable football career.
The 45-year-old is set to make his professional tennis debut in an ATP doubles event in his home country of Uruguay next month, as per BBC Sports.
Diego announced his retirement from football in 2019 and is considered as one of the best forwards of his generation.
Most recently, he has been playing in ITF Masters events in the 45 and over category.
He will play alongside Argentine Federico Coria, who is the world number 101 in singles.
Diego began his career as a youth player in Uruguay for Penarol and Danubio before joining the Argentine club Independiente.
He joined Manchester United in 2002 and made 98 appearances for the club before joining La Liga side Villarreal.
Diego is a two-time winner of both the Pichichi Trophy and the European Golden Shoe at club level.
On June 20, 2013, in a game against Nigeria in the 2013 Confederations Cup, Diego made history as the first Uruguayan player to achieve 100 caps.