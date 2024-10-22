Sports

Football Superstar Diego Forlan sets his sights on building a tennis career

Diego Forlan is a two-time winner of both the Pichichi Trophy and the European Golden Shoe at club level

  • by Web Desk
  • October 22, 2024
Football Superstar Diego Forlan sets his sights on building a tennis career
Football Superstar Diego Forlan sets his sights on building a tennis career

Uruguayan professional football manager and former striker Diego Forlan is all set to step into tennis after his remarkable football career.

The 45-year-old is set to make his professional tennis debut in an ATP doubles event in his home country of Uruguay next month, as per BBC Sports.

Diego announced his retirement from football in 2019 and is considered as one of the best forwards of his generation.

Most recently, he has been playing in ITF Masters events in the 45 and over category.

He will play alongside Argentine Federico Coria, who is the world number 101 in singles.

Diego began his career as a youth player in Uruguay for Penarol and Danubio before joining the Argentine club Independiente.

He joined Manchester United in 2002 and made 98 appearances for the club before joining La Liga side Villarreal.

Diego is a two-time winner of both the Pichichi Trophy and the European Golden Shoe at club level.

On June 20, 2013, in a game against Nigeria in the 2013 Confederations Cup, Diego made history as the first Uruguayan player to achieve 100 caps.

Kim Kardashian gets bizarre gift from North West on 44th birthday

Kim Kardashian gets bizarre gift from North West on 44th birthday
Football Superstar Diego Forlan sets his sights on building a tennis career

Football Superstar Diego Forlan sets his sights on building a tennis career
Danish Taimoor spills reason behind avoiding interviews

Danish Taimoor spills reason behind avoiding interviews
King Charles shares exciting news during his Australia trip

King Charles shares exciting news during his Australia trip

Sports News

King Charles shares exciting news during his Australia trip
Kane Williamson to sit out in second match against India
King Charles shares exciting news during his Australia trip
Travis Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs defeated San Francisco 49ers
King Charles shares exciting news during his Australia trip
Samantha Irvin: ‘Monday Night Raw’ announcer bids farewell to WWE Universe
King Charles shares exciting news during his Australia trip
Liam Livingstone replaces Jos Buttler as England captain for West Indies tour
King Charles shares exciting news during his Australia trip
Virgil van Dijk reveals ongoing discussions for contract renewal with Liverpool
King Charles shares exciting news during his Australia trip
Charles Leclerc dominates US GP after Lando Norris, Max Verstappen clash
King Charles shares exciting news during his Australia trip
Lionel Messi sets sights to surpass Cristiano Ronaldo in World Cup feat
King Charles shares exciting news during his Australia trip
Sophie Devine hails Amelia Kerr as New Zealand wins Women’s T20 World Cup
King Charles shares exciting news during his Australia trip
Olympic champion Sir Chris Hoy reveals shocking update on cancer diagnosis
King Charles shares exciting news during his Australia trip
Lionel Messi's Inter Miami secures spot in FIFA Club World Cup 2025 after MLS achievement
King Charles shares exciting news during his Australia trip
Lando Norris takes pole with 'best lap of my career' from Max Verstappen
King Charles shares exciting news during his Australia trip
Cassandre Beaugrand makes history with first World Triathlon Championship win