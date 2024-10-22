Kim Kardashian gets bizarre gift from North West on 44th birthday

Kim Kardashian is perplexed over her strange birthday gift received from daughter North West!
On Monday, October 21, the American media personality, socialite, and businesswoman rang in her 44th birthday as she successfully completed another trip around the sun.
To celebrate her mother’s milestone birthday, North West, whom Kim shares with husband Kanye West, surprised the SKIMS founder with an oddly engraved diamond necklace.
Taking to her Instagram stories on the same day, The Kardashians star shared a video and offered a look into her birthday present.
The sparkling piece of rectangular-shaped pendant had a bizarre Gen Alpha slang, “Skibidi Toilet,” engraved on it.
“North got me this diamond necklace that says ‘Skibidi Toilet.’ Wow,” said the socialite laughingly, followed by focusing the camera on the necklace.
Explaining the gift, North said, “Because you love Skibidi Toilet,” to which Kim asked, “I do?” “Yes,” replied North.
On the back of the necklace was engraved, “Love, North,” along with the date on which she gifted her the present.
Meanwhile, in another clip, Kim Kardashian revealed how her four children, North, Chicago, Saint, and Psalm, planned an adorable birthday surprise for her.