Elon Musk distributes $1 million to random voters in Pennsylvania during tour

Tech giant Elon Musk has taken a major step to influence the tightly contested race between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris.
Musk announced that he will give away $1 million daily until the November election to those who sign his online petition in support of the US Constitution, as per Reuters.
So far, he has toured Pennsylvania and handled two cheques for $1 million to random people who sign his online petition in support of the US Constitution.
The petition Musk is urging people to sign says, "The First and Second Amendments guarantee freedom of speech and the right to bear arms. By signing below, I am pledging my support for the First and Second Amendments."
The first winner was John Dreher and another winner who received the cheque was Kristine Fishell.
Musk gained a lot of praise from conservatives during his rallies.
He said the winners are picked randomly but the condition is that everyone has to sign his petition and be registered voters in the battle ground states such as Pennsylvania, Georgia and Arizona.
In return, Trump said if he is elected he would appoint Musk to head a government efficiency commission.