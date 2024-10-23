Royal

King Charles, Queen Camilla end ‘historic’ Australia trip with ‘iconic’ moment

King Charles III, Queen Camilla embark on Samoa tour after officially bidding farewell to Australia trip on Tuesday

  • October 23, 2024


King Charles and Queen Camilla have officially bid farewell to Australia tour before embarking on the next destination, Samoa.

On Tuesday, his majesty concluded his historic tour to Australia as a reigning British monarch in 13 years.

After three day of hectic royal engagements, Buckingham Palace released a statement on behalf of King and Queen to officially conclude the tour.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the official page of the royal couple posted a clip of the monarch and added a note alongside it.

“Farewell Australia. It was a spectacular end to Their Majesties’ visit to Australia at the iconic Sydney Opera House. Thank you to all who came out to show their support - and for so many special memories,” the statement read.

During the last day of the trip, Chales and Camilla visited Sydney’s Parramatta Park, where they met locals for a barbecue.

His majesty also gave a a four-minute speech during engagement with the locals.

"It is a particular delight to see and smell all the "top tucker" here today, from Western Sydney’s vibrant and diverse community,” he said.

It is pertinent to note that the royal couple attended a total of 27 engagements during their trip to Australia.

