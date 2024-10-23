Royal

King Charles, Queen Camilla landed in Samoa after sharing delightful update

The monarch will attend the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting from October 23 to 26, 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • October 23, 2024


King Charles and Queen Camilla have officially landed in in Samoa to start their three-day royal tour.

After concluding a headline-grabbing tour in Australia on Tuesday, the royal couple shared excitement for their next stop.

The official page of the royal family posted a note on Instagram that read, “As we head towards Apia, we can’t wait to visit Samoa for the first time together and to experience the warmth of ancient traditions with your remarkable people.”

They expressed enthusiasm to visit the Pacific country in the personal message.

The statement which was released on behalf of King and Queen also included a Samoan phrase “Feiloa'i ma le manuia!” which means “looking forward to meeting the Samoan people.”

Samoa’s Prime Minister Afioga Fiame Naomi Mataafa welcomed the royal couple on their first-ever trip to a Pacific country.

The pair signed off the message with “Charles R. & Camilla R.”

During the trip, King Charles will be attending the Commonwealth heads of government meeting, as the reigning head of the states.

Buckingham Palace released a statement about CHOGM, which reads, "The King and Queen will visit Australia and Samoa, and attend the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) from 18th - 26th October 2024."

Charles and Camilla’s Samoa trip is expected to last for three days before the royal couple returns to the UK.

