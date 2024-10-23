Entertainment

Sabrina Carpenter gets nod from Barry Keoghan after Short n’ Sweet Tour flirt

The 'Espresso' singer gave a big flirty shoutout to boyfriend Barry Keoghan in Short n’ Sweet show

  • October 23, 2024
Sabrina Carpenter’s gorgeous snaps are Barry Keoghan certified!

During her last concert, the Taste singer gave a flirty shoutout to her boyfriend Keoghan by altering song’s lyrics from “I hear you knocking, baby, come on up,” to “I hear you knocking, Barry, come on up.”

Taking to her Instagram handle on Tuesday, October 22, the Espresso hitmaker shared a 17-image carousel that showcased her mesmerizing photos from the hit Short n’ Sweet Tour’s Nashville stop.

“Have you ever tried this one?” captioned the singer alongside her snaps.

The stunning images captured the Please Please Please songstress enjoying herself to the fullest as she presented thrilling performance to her fans.

Sabrina Carpenter’s tour photos, that are captured by photographer Alfredo Flores, were quick to catch the Irish actor’s attention, who immediately gave the snaps his seal of approval.

“Big fan of yer work @alfredoflores man,” wrote the Saltburn star in the comment, adding, “Keep em comin!!” which hinted towards the fact that he wants to see more of his girlfriend.

Currently performing electrifying shows in the U.S., Sabrina Carpenter is on the North American leg of her tour. The singer will kick off the European leg of Short n’ Sweet Tour in 2025.

To note, the Nonsense singer will net perform at Kia Center in Orlando on Thursday, October 24, 2024.

