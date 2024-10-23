Taylor Swift breaks silence on her ‘new’ Eras Tour look

Taylor Swift has officially addressed the fervent fans reaction to her "new" Eras Tour outfit.
After the three Eras Tour shows in Miami, The Tortured Poets Department hitmaker broke silence on her “new” look, gold snake catsuit, which has garnered a lot of attention recently.
She acknowledged Swifties’ attention to detail and wrote on Instagram, “I got some new outfits, and it’s always nice when the crowd notices that.”
Taylor donned Roberto Cavalli’s one-long-legged black catsuit during her Reputation set. The latest outfit featured sparkly gold snakes and an array of entwining.
Moreover, the snakes are twisted into the shape of a number two on the back of the outfit.
“I knew I was going to be savoring every moment up on that stage but the bewildering passion of those crowds really blew my mind. It rained (a lot) the 1st and 3rd nights, and so that kicked up the cinematic drama,” she further wrote in the sweet message.
The Love Story singer admitted that she really missed the "mass quantities of joyful people" living in the moment for 3.5 hours during her break.
Taylor’s Eras Tour will officially conclude on December 8, 2024.