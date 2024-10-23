Entertainment

Taylor Swift breaks silence on her ‘new’ Eras Tour look

The 'Reputation' singer concluded her three Eras Tour shows in Miami on October 20, 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • October 23, 2024
Taylor Swift breaks silence on her ‘new’ Eras Tour look
Taylor Swift breaks silence on her ‘new’ Eras Tour look

Taylor Swift has officially addressed the fervent fans reaction to her "new" Eras Tour outfit.

After the three Eras Tour shows in Miami, The Tortured Poets Department hitmaker broke silence on her “new” look, gold snake catsuit, which has garnered a lot of attention recently.

She acknowledged Swifties’ attention to detail and wrote on Instagram, “I got some new outfits, and it’s always nice when the crowd notices that.”

Taylor donned Roberto Cavalli’s one-long-legged black catsuit during her Reputation set. The latest outfit featured sparkly gold snakes and an array of entwining.

Taylor Swift breaks silence on her ‘new’ Eras Tour look

Moreover, the snakes are twisted into the shape of a number two on the back of the outfit.

“I knew I was going to be savoring every moment up on that stage but the bewildering passion of those crowds really blew my mind. It rained (a lot) the 1st and 3rd nights, and so that kicked up the cinematic drama,” she further wrote in the sweet message.

The Love Story singer admitted that she really missed the "mass quantities of joyful people" living in the moment for 3.5 hours during her break.

Taylor’s Eras Tour will officially conclude on December 8, 2024.

Emma Raducanu releases first statement after Hong Kong Open withdrawal

Emma Raducanu releases first statement after Hong Kong Open withdrawal
Taylor Swift Eras Tour: Trump’s daughter Ivanka attends show despite dad’s hatred

Taylor Swift Eras Tour: Trump’s daughter Ivanka attends show despite dad’s hatred
Africa bears the brunt of climate change amid tiny percentage of global emissions

Africa bears the brunt of climate change amid tiny percentage of global emissions

Millie Bobby Brown reveals MAJOR ‘fear' of working on ‘Stranger Things’ set

Millie Bobby Brown reveals MAJOR ‘fear' of working on ‘Stranger Things’ set

Entertainment News

Millie Bobby Brown reveals MAJOR ‘fear' of working on ‘Stranger Things’ set
Liam Payne's dad takes ‘tough’ decision after new findings in autopsy report
Millie Bobby Brown reveals MAJOR ‘fear' of working on ‘Stranger Things’ set
Taylor Swift Eras Tour: Trump’s daughter Ivanka attends show despite dad’s hatred
Millie Bobby Brown reveals MAJOR ‘fear' of working on ‘Stranger Things’ set
Millie Bobby Brown reveals MAJOR ‘fear' of working on ‘Stranger Things’ set
Millie Bobby Brown reveals MAJOR ‘fear' of working on ‘Stranger Things’ set
Leonardo DiCaprio gets cozy with Teyana Taylor after Vittoria Ceretti date
Millie Bobby Brown reveals MAJOR ‘fear' of working on ‘Stranger Things’ set
Sabrina Carpenter gets nod from Barry Keoghan after Short n’ Sweet Tour flirt
Millie Bobby Brown reveals MAJOR ‘fear' of working on ‘Stranger Things’ set
Inside Selena Gomez, David Henrie’s 'Wizards Beyond Waverly Place’ experience
Millie Bobby Brown reveals MAJOR ‘fear' of working on ‘Stranger Things’ set
Taylor Swift shares thrilling statement after kicking off Eras Tour final leg
Millie Bobby Brown reveals MAJOR ‘fear' of working on ‘Stranger Things’ set
Kim Kardashian gets bizarre gift from North West on 44th birthday
Millie Bobby Brown reveals MAJOR ‘fear' of working on ‘Stranger Things’ set
50 Cent justifies trolling Diddy over alleged abuse and parties
Millie Bobby Brown reveals MAJOR ‘fear' of working on ‘Stranger Things’ set
Angelina Jolie confirms relationship with rumored boyfriend Akala?
Millie Bobby Brown reveals MAJOR ‘fear' of working on ‘Stranger Things’ set
Sabrina Carpenter teases Barry Keoghan with flirty shoutout at Virginia show
Millie Bobby Brown reveals MAJOR ‘fear' of working on ‘Stranger Things’ set
Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour lights up with Gracie Abrams’ stellar performance