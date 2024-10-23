Urwa Hocane pens belated birthday wish for sister Mawra Hocane

Trending

  Web Desk
  October 23, 2024
Sisters Urwa and Mawra Hocane are giving us all the feels with their unconditional love!

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the Udaari actress shared a super-cute throwback click showing off sisterly love at its finest.

In the photo, the soul sisters closely embraced each other  with love and smiles.

Alongside the carousel, the Tich Button actress penned a sweet caption honouring her younger sister days after her birthday,  “Late birthday wish on Insta but it’s alright I guess since you are still cutting your cakes and I love this picture too much.”


The Jafaa actress looked drop dead gorgeous in a light green dress paired with a set of bangles while Urwa dazzled wearing an embroidered outfit.

Soon after the uber-cool clicks did rounds, their ardent fans rushed to the comments section to shower all the love on the sisterly duo.

One fan wrote, “Keep smiling both of you.”

Another revealed, “It seems Mawra’s wedding festivities are about to start??? Soon we will get to see her wedding."

“Such a cute picture,” the third effused.

Also the Neem actress commented, “Love Youuu.”

For the unversed, just recently the sister duo, Urwa Hocane and Mawra Hocane celebrated their mother’s birthday with sweet wishes and a low-key bash. 

