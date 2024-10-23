Kate Middleton gives stern warning to Prince Harry as Duke's time running out

Kate Middleton has reportedly made an emotional appeal to her estrange brother-in-law Prince Harry to mend ties with the Royal Family.
The Princess of Wales is seemingly on a mission to bring Harry back into the royal fold, who severed his ties with the firm after moving to the US with wife Meghan Markle in 2020.
Despite strong opposition from Harry's stepmom Queen Camilla as she reportedly still considers the Duke of Sussex a "wolf in sheep clothing" and Prince William, who is not willing to reconcile with his brother, Princess Kate guarantees "forgiveness" to the 40-year-old, but, on one condition.
An insider has exclusively spoke to Closer magazine regarding Princess Kate's first and foremost mission after completing her preventive chemotherapy last month.
"She is imploring him to do the right thing and take this opportunity while he still has it," the source revealed.
"Despite all his faults, she still sees him as a little brother and she’s willing to forgive him. But if he wants his brother and father to forgive him, he'll need to do more," the insider further noted.
The tipster went on to share, "Kate isn’t going to sit there and mastermind exactly what Harry needs to say in his apology, but she’s very clear that it needs to be authentic, from the heart, and there can't be any conditions or any excuses. He needs to take full responsibility."
"In her view, he needs to do this as soon as possible, and she’s urging him to make a trip home this month to do it in person. Her hope is that he will do it in time to be welcomed back for Christmas," they added.
For those unaware, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle's ties with the royal family weakened after their first bombshell interview with the renowned US host, Oprah Winfrey in 2020.
Their rift intensified after Harry's bombshell revelations about the royal family in his memoir Spare, which came out in 2023.