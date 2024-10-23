McDonald’s Quarter Pounders cause E. coli outbreak in US: 1 dead, 49 sick

McDonald’s Quarter Pounder hamburger has reportedly been linked to an E. coli outbreak in the U.S. after dozens of people complained having the burger before getting sick.
On Tuesday, October 22, the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) made an announcement that it is investigating the cause of the outbreak in multiple states.
It is still unknown which ingredient in the hamburgers is causing sickness, however, quarter-pound beef patties and silvered onions, which are the main ingredients for the Quarter Pounders, are being looked at.
As per the federal health officials, 49 people so far are reported to be sick in 10 states, 1 dead, while 10 people have been hospitalized.
According to the fast-food company’s North America chief supply chain officer, Cesar Piña, "Initial findings from the investigation indicate that a subset of illnesses may be linked to slivered onions used in the Quarter Pounder and sourced by a single supplier that serves three distribution centers.”
“We will continue to work with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and are committed to providing timely updates as we restore our full menu,” he added.
Most of the total 49 cases have been reported in Colorado and Nebraska, said CDC official, among which 26 illnesses occurred in Colorado and 9 in the latter state.