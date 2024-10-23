Health

McDonald’s Quarter Pounders cause E. coli outbreak in US: 1 dead, 49 sick

CDC reported that E. coli food poisoning is linked to McDonald’s Quarter Pounder hamburgers

  October 23, 2024
McDonald’s Quarter Pounder hamburger has reportedly been linked to an E. coli outbreak in the U.S. after dozens of people complained having the burger before getting sick.

On Tuesday, October 22, the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) made an announcement that it is investigating the cause of the outbreak in multiple states.

It is still unknown which ingredient in the hamburgers is causing sickness, however, quarter-pound beef patties and silvered onions, which are the main ingredients for the Quarter Pounders, are being looked at.

As per the federal health officials, 49 people so far are reported to be sick in 10 states, 1 dead, while 10 people have been hospitalized.

According to the fast-food company’s North America chief supply chain officer, Cesar Piña, "Initial findings from the investigation indicate that a subset of illnesses may be linked to slivered onions used in the Quarter Pounder and sourced by a single supplier that serves three distribution centers.”

“We will continue to work with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and are committed to providing timely updates as we restore our full menu,” he added.

Most of the total 49 cases have been reported in Colorado and Nebraska, said CDC official, among which 26 illnesses occurred in Colorado and 9 in the latter state.

Health News

Major countries under threat as mpox spreads rapidly
Home-based brain stimulation effective in treating depression, study
Egypt declared malaria-free by WHO in historic achievement
Eating grapes reduces dementia risk and increases lifespan, study
Say goodbye to aging skin with THESE powerful foods
Discover 9 habits to enhance children's mental health
CVS workers strike at 7 stores in Southern California for better pay, healthcare
'Walking Pneumonia' increase among children rings alarm
U.S. announces new screening measures amid rising Marburg, mpox cases
Breast cancer patients struggle to access life-saving drugs amid rising costs
Tobacco usage among middle, high school students drops lowest in 25 years
Discover how daily walking can boost your well-being