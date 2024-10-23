King Charles set to receive new honour in Samoa after Australia snub

King Charles III is already gearing to receive a new honour in Samoa, after facing embarrassing snub at the Australian parliament.
Charles and Queen Camilla have touched down in Samoa on Wednesday October 23, 2024, after wrapping their historic Australia tour.
As reported by various outlets, the 75-year-old monarch will address a Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in capital Apia this week and be given the title of high chief.
The 3-day trip to Samoa will include Charles receiving the honour of Toa’iga o Tumua, and a walk to mangrove reserve to observe climate change impact in the pacific region.
Charles and Camilla will be welcomed by Pacific island nation who is holding its first Commonwealth Summit.
Much to fans surprise, this new title will be awarded to your majesty after he was heckled in the Australian Parliament on Sunday, when a senator named Lidia Thorpe yelled at him "you are not our king," and also accused him of "genocide against our people."
This trip also marks Charles first international engagement since being diagnosed with cancer earlier this year.