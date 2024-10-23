Salman Khan to fly to Dubai amid life threats from Lawrence Bishnoi: Reports

Trending

  October 23, 2024
Salman Khan, the bhaijaan of Bollywood, will be flying to Dubai for the upcoming Dabangg Reloaded event.

As per ETimes, Khan will be made part of the popular international show, slated to be held on December 7.

Apart from Khan, other A-list celebrities including Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonakshi Sinha, Sunil Grover, Maniesh Paul, and Aastha Gill will also attend the glitzy event, coordinated and executed by Jordy Patel.

Despite life threats from the jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and his team, the Tiger 3 star is fulfilling his work commitments.

Looking at all the threats coming his way following Baba Siddique's death, the superstar has been provided with Y+security with a few number of police officials stationed outside his Galaxy Apartments, Mumbai.

Moreover, advanced AI-powered CCTV cameras with facial recognition technology have also been installed by the Mumbai police.

About Khan’s current work endeavours, an insider informed India Today, “His entire team is being careful about the security arrangements, and Salman himself has been making sure that no one suffers a delay because of him.”

On the work front, Salman Khan has already resumed filming for Sikandar, expected to hit cinema halls on Eid 2025. 

