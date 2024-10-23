Sports

Rafael Nadal gets compared to ex rival Roger Federer before retirement

Rafael Nadal is set to bid farewell to tennis after 2024 Davis Cup in November

  • by Web Desk
  • October 23, 2024
Rafael Nadal's tennis style has long faced criticism. As his retirement approaches next month, comparisons to his former rival Roger Federer are inevitable.

The 8 times Grand slam winner Jimmy Connors called Nadal “a grinder” while comparing him to the retired tennis icon.

Nadal has also announced his retirement plans, saying he’ll bid farewell to the sport after 2024 Davis Cup in November.

During a recent conversation on Advantage Connors podcast, he said, “If you play like that, not that other guys don’t play like that, but you can tell some guys like Rafa, compared to let’s say Roger.”

Connors added, “Federer moved more elegantly across the court, but Rafa was a grinder. You know, get down and dirty with him. That’s why on clay, his shirt and socks were dirty. I love that about him."

It is pertinent to note that the Swiss player Federer retired from tennis in September 2022.

He further reflected on Nadal’s style, “I said he played like he’s broke and I know that ain’t true! He was willing to go out there and lay it all on the line every time.”

Davis Cup Finals will take place in Malaga from November 13 to 20 2024.

