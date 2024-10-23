Justin Bieber considers legal action amid Diddy controversy

Justin Bieber is considering filing lawsuits after Diddy’s arrest over sex trafficking and assault charges!
On Wednesday, October 23, TMZ reported that the Baby singer is looking into the possibility of taking legal actions against some of his former business managers who according to him grossly mismanaged his money.
For the past several years, the singer has been upset over the fact that he lost a huge amount of money by following the terrible decisions of his managers, revealed a source.
The insider also told that Justin Bieber himself put him in trouble as he spent lavishly during that period. It is not known yet how much he lost exactly.
It was also reported that the Never Say Never singer’s team is divided over his decision among which some think he should sue those managers, while others are against the idea.
This update comes just over a month after the American rapper Sean Diddy Combs was taken into custody on the charges of sexual assault, trafficking, racketeering, and transportation of prostitutes.
In a recent resurfaced video, it was reported that Diddy sexually assaulted Justin Bieber during his teens and recorded videos which he later sold to some Hollywood A-listers.
The singer has been advised to stay away from the disgraced rapper. Meanwhile, a separate source revealed that Justin Bieber is “disgusted” by Sean Combs.