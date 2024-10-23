Prince William misses Harry's 'upbeat' and 'joyful' spirit amid royal crisis

Prince William is seemingly on the verge where he needs his estranged brother prince Harry the most.
The Duke of Sussex who severed his ties with the royal family in 2020 after moving to the US with wife Meghan Markle could have been a support for his elder brother when he juggled so many things at once.
A royal biographer named Tina Brown analysed William's situation as he has been compelled to fulfil his royal duties despite the cancer diagnosis of his father King Charles and his wife Kate Middleton at the same time.
Speaking at the latest episode of The Ankler podcast, Brown noted, "You've basically got Charles who's got cancer, you've got Kate whose been through this terrible cancer bout herself."
She continued, "and had to leave the stage for nearly a year and William who's so curtailed by all the sort of anxiety on his shoulder. His wife and his father and the whole thing."
"They could use a pretty upbeat joyful ambassador to the world, who would be Harry," Brown added.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle grew distant from the royal family after their bombshell first interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2020, followed by Harry and Meghan's Netflix series and duke's controversial memoir, Spare in 2023.