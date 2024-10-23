Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez’s ex Ojani Noa spills heartbreaking reason behind their divorce

Ojani Noa and Jennifer Lopez were married from February 1997 to January 1998

  • October 23, 2024
Jennifer Lopez’s ex-husband Ojani Noa is opening up about their short-lived marriage!

In his recent appearance on Despierta America, Noa revealed what led him and Lopez to opt for divorce within a year after they tied the knot in 1997.

Holding Diddy responsible for their broken marriage, Noa revealed how the disgraced rapper was partly a reason that ended their relationship.

“Part of that divorce was Diddy’s fault,” he said, adding, “When Sony came and paid her the millions she got, there was Puffy [Combs], who was going to be one of the producers of several tracks on the first album ‘On The 6.'”

Noa declared that this was the time where all the cheating, lies, deceiving, and the separation began.

He opened up and revealed that he was in Los Angeles, busy in the preparation of opening his own restaurant when the Atlas actress was juggling back and forth between Miami and New York working on the album.

“When I could, I would go to be with her. There, in that distance, in that separation, was where the cheating started,” claimed Noa.

Adding further, he continued, “I would ask Jennifer, ‘What did I do to you so that you have taken me to court, you have accused me, you have lied, you have created false things about me and you have called several companies to throw me out and different television networks not to give me work?'”

Jennifer Lopez and Ojani Noa, who tied the knot in February 1997, parted their ways in January 1998.

The Unstoppable actress then began dating Sean Diddy Combs in 1999 from who she broke up in 2001.

