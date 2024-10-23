Entertainment

Kylie Jenner melts hearts with adorable letter from daughter Stormi

Kylie Jenner shares Stormi Webster with ex Travis Scott

  by Web Desk
  • October 23, 2024
Kylie Jenner gets a sweetest note of all time from daughter Stormi!

Taking to her Instagram account on Tuesday, October 22, the business mogul shared a photo oh heartwarming letter she received from her little one.

“I love you mommy, I miss you mommy,” Stormi wrote on a paper alongside a drawing of what appeared to be a dog.

"My (alongside an earth emoji)," the mother of two penned over the photo.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder then shared another photo of Stormi’s artwork, featuring a neatly colored orange cat standing amidst the blue sky.

Alongside the photo, Jenner wrote, “My daughter is an artist.”

Later on, Jenner shared inside glimpses of an special screening of the movie Wicked at sister Kim Kardashian's home which she attended with Stormi.

Mom Kris Jenner and sisters Kourtney Kardashian Barker and Khloé Kardashian were also in attendance, alongside Kourtney’s daughter Penelope, and Kim’s children North, Chicago, and Psalm.

Khloé’s children True and Tatum and Rob Kardashian’s daughter Dream also enjoyed the gathering.

To note, Kylie Jenner shares Stormi Webster with ex Travis Scott.

