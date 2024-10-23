Entertainment

Kim Kardashian fury over Kanye West’s disturbing allegations

The SKIMS founder and her 'entire family' are 'absolutely livid' after Kanye West's new lawsuit

  • by Web Desk
  • October 23, 2024
Kim Kardashian is reportedly furious with ex-husband Kanye West as shocking new allegations about his alleged sexual kinks have surfaced.

As per In Touch Weekly, a source shared that the SKIMS founder and her “entire family” are “absolutely livid” as new allegations about her ex-husband’s “sexual kinks” emerge in a lawsuit filed by a former Yeezy employee.

“[Kim] has tried her best to maintain a healthy co-parenting relationship with Kanye, but it’s taking everything in her not to speak out right now,” the source added.

The tension arose after West’s former assistant, Lauren Pisciotta, filed a lawsuit on October 11, accusing the rapper of sexual assault during a studio session cohosted by Sean “Diddy” Combs.

Pisciotta was employed by Ye from 2021 to 2022, she alleged that she experienced "sexual battery" at the hands of the Grammy winner after consuming a drink given to her, which she claimed had been spiked.

The former employee also alleged the Famous crooner had a “kink” for sleeping with Bianca Censori's mom.

It is reported by Dailymail, in the filing she claimed that Ye allegedly told his wife that he wanted to have sex with her mother, but Bianca, 29, didn’t approve.

