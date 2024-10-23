Joey King makes delightful confession about co-star Channing Tatum

Joey King can never can over her former onscreen dad Channing Tatum even after 11 years!
While talking to Tatum for Interview magazine, the A Family Affair actress made some shocking confessions about him.
"You have always been one of the most supportive and kind people I have ever worked with, and it remains that way to this very day," King told Tatum in their interview, which published on Tuesday, October 22.
To note, the duo shared the screen as father and daughter in the 2013 political thriller White House Down.
King also hailed Tatum as “my favorite teacher of all time."
"Oh man, I have so many other questions but I’ll just have to ask them in person," Tatum replied.
He also reciprocated the affection, saying, "You’re truly a very special human and nothing I could have asked would ever have let anybody in on how special you are.”
“I love you so much and I want people to get even just a glimpse of how dope you are," Tatum added.
Joey King and Channing Tatum previously reunited at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in July.