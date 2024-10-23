Birmingham Airport ‘returning to normal’ after suspicious vehicle sparked chaos

Operations at Birmingham Airport are slowly “returning to normal” after a suspected vehicle report that caused “chaos.”
According to Sky News, all the flights were suspended and all people including staff and passengers were evacuated from Birmingham Airport on Wednesday, October 23, 2024, after a suspected vehicle was spotted.
Passengers were standing on the roads along with luggage waiting to re-enter the airport as police were “dealing with an incident.”
Moreover, the West Midlands police searching and assessing the suspected vehicle said after searching with an “ordnance disposal team” the vehicle was declared “safe.”
The police asserted, “The safety of all was our primary concern and there is no wider risk to the public… We would like to thank the public for their patience and support while we dealt with this incident.”
Birmingham Airport in a statement on X (formerly Twitter) apologized to the passengers for inconvenience saying, “Whilst we apologise for any inconvenience and disruption, the safety and security of everyone at the airport was our number one priority as we worked through this incident with police partners.”
Later, before 4 pm, after the police investigation, the airport said “operations are now returning to normal."