Archie, Lilibet's fiery locks shine in Meghan Markle’s new family photos

Meghan Markle drops adorable glimpses into her daily life with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet

  • Royal
  • |
  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 28, 2025
Archie, Lilibets fiery locks shine in Meghan Markle’s new family photos
Archie, Lilibet's fiery locks shine in Meghan Markle’s new family photos 

Meghan Markle has once again delight Royal fans with a glimpses into her Montecito's life with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Taking to her Instagram account on Sunday, the Duchess of Sussex shared a slew of intimate photos of her two children, whom she shares with Prince Harry.

The photos feature Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet as they enjoyed quality time with her mother in a garden.

In the first image, Meghan could be seen smiling as she caressed a large pink flower with Lilibet at her side.

While, the three-year-old's face was concealed from the view, her long red locks were visible in the snap.

The adorable image of Princess Lilibet was followed by a heartwarming snapshot of Prince Archie from behind as he inspected some pink flowers.

In the last photo, the 5-year-old could be seen holding a bloom in front of his face.

While Prince Archie's face was unable to see, his distinctive red hair stole the spotlight, which is believed to have come from his late grandmother Princess Diana's side of the family.

"Sunday kind of love…with my little loves," Meghan penned along the photos.












Red-headed royals:

Prince Harry and his two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, are among the most famous royal redheads.

In Prince Harry and Meghan's 2022 Netflix documentary, the Duke of Sussex discussed which relatives Archie and Princess Lilibet take after.

"I think, at the moment, I see a lot of my wife in Archie and I see a lot of my mum [Princess Diana] in Lili. She's very Spencer-like. She's got the same blue eyes…" he said in Harry & Meghan.

Besides them, Sarah, Duchess of York and her eldest daughter, Princess Beatrice have also gorgeous red hair.

Ryan Reynolds supports Blake Lively at ‘Another Simple Favor’ Premiere

Ryan Reynolds supports Blake Lively at ‘Another Simple Favor’ Premiere
Liverpool equals Manchester United's record with Premier League title win

Liverpool equals Manchester United's record with Premier League title win
Prince Andrew’s ‘door’ to Royal return ‘firmly closed’ after Virginia’s death

Prince Andrew’s ‘door’ to Royal return ‘firmly closed’ after Virginia’s death
Elizabeth City State University shooting: 1 killed, 6 injured

Elizabeth City State University shooting: 1 killed, 6 injured
Prince Andrew’s ‘door’ to Royal return ‘firmly closed’ after Virginia’s death
Prince Andrew’s ‘door’ to Royal return ‘firmly closed’ after Virginia’s death
Princess Anne shows up to support Zara Tindall at trials
Princess Anne shows up to support Zara Tindall at trials
Prince Andrew makes first appearance after death of sex abuse accuser
Prince Andrew makes first appearance after death of sex abuse accuser
Royal Family releases heartwarming video of King’s Day 2025 celebration
Royal Family releases heartwarming video of King’s Day 2025 celebration
Prince William focuses on special ‘projects’ after resuming royal duties
Prince William focuses on special ‘projects’ after resuming royal duties
King Charles, Queen Camilla extend condolences to Vancouver incident victims
King Charles, Queen Camilla extend condolences to Vancouver incident victims
Meghan Markle shares hair struggles after Gwyneth Paltrow's claims
Meghan Markle shares hair struggles after Gwyneth Paltrow's claims
King Charles pens uplifting note for London, Manchester Marathon athletes
King Charles pens uplifting note for London, Manchester Marathon athletes
Prince Harry bonds with ‘Pulp Fiction’ star who once danced with Princess Diana
Prince Harry bonds with ‘Pulp Fiction’ star who once danced with Princess Diana
Prince Andrew's ex-flame lands in trouble after his accuser's shocking death
Prince Andrew's ex-flame lands in trouble after his accuser's shocking death
Dutch Royals unveil King Willem-Alexander’s new portrait on his 58th birthday
Dutch Royals unveil King Willem-Alexander’s new portrait on his 58th birthday
Prince William faces backlash over ‘inappropriate’ move at Pope’s funeral
Prince William faces backlash over ‘inappropriate’ move at Pope’s funeral