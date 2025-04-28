Archie, Lilibet's fiery locks shine in Meghan Markle’s new family photos 

Meghan Markle has once again delight Royal fans with a glimpses into her Montecito's life with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.
Taking to her Instagram account on Sunday, the Duchess of Sussex shared a slew of intimate photos of her two children, whom she shares with Prince Harry.
The photos feature Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet as they enjoyed quality time with her mother in a garden.
In the first image, Meghan could be seen smiling as she caressed a large pink flower with Lilibet at her side.
While, the three-year-old's face was concealed from the view, her long red locks were visible in the snap.
The adorable image of Princess Lilibet was followed by a heartwarming snapshot of Prince Archie from behind as he inspected some pink flowers.
In the last photo, the 5-year-old could be seen holding a bloom in front of his face.
While Prince Archie's face was unable to see, his distinctive red hair stole the spotlight, which is believed to have come from his late grandmother Princess Diana's side of the family.
"Sunday kind of love…with my little loves," Meghan penned along the photos.
Red-headed royals:
Prince Harry and his two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, are among the most famous royal redheads.
In Prince Harry and Meghan's 2022 Netflix documentary, the Duke of Sussex discussed which relatives Archie and Princess Lilibet take after.
"I think, at the moment, I see a lot of my wife in Archie and I see a lot of my mum [Princess Diana] in Lili. She's very Spencer-like. She's got the same blue eyes…" he said in Harry & Meghan.
Besides them, Sarah, Duchess of York and her eldest daughter, Princess Beatrice have also gorgeous red hair.