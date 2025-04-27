Iranian port explosion: At least 14 dead, 750 injured in Bandar Abbas

Massive explosion rocks the largest commercial port in Iran, caused a massive fire and thick smoke

  April 27, 2025
At least 14 people have been killed and 750 injured in a massive explosion at one of Iran's key ports, authorities say.

According to BBC, the blast took place at Shahid Rajaee, the country's largest commercial port, near the southern city of Bandar Abbas on Saturday morning.

It blew out windows and roofs of nearby buildings and destroyed cars. Residents reported feeling the impact of the blast up to 50km (31 miles) away.

Videos showed a fire growing in intensity before a huge explosion, with people subsequently fleeing the blast and others lying wounded on roads surrounded by smoking debris.

"The entire warehouse was filled with smoke, dust and ashes. I don't remember if I went under the table or was thrown there by the blast," one person who was in the area told state TV.

Aerial footage showed at least three areas ablaze and Iran's interior minister later confirmed that the fire was spreading from one container to another. Schools and offices in the region have been ordered to remain closed on Sunday.

One private maritime risk firm said it believed the affected containers had contained solid fuel destined for ballistic missiles.

The fire was the result of "improper handling of a shipment of solid fuel intended for use in Iranian ballistic missiles", Ambrey Intelligence said.

Ambrey said it was aware that an Iran-flagged ship "discharged a shipment of sodium perchlorate rocket fuel at the port in March 2025".

The Financial Times newspaper had previously reported that two vessels had shipped fuel to Iran from China.

State media quoted witnesses as saying the explosion occurred after a fire broke out and spread to unsealed containers storing "flammable materials".

Customs officials later released a statement reported by Iranian state TV saying the explosion had probably resulted from a fire that had broken out in a hazmat and chemical materials storage depot.0

