World

Tragic assault on Turkish defense firm leaves 4 dead

The Terrorist attack targets the Turkish Aerospace Industries facility in Ankara

  • by Web Desk
  • October 23, 2024
Tragic assault on Turkish defense firm leaves 4 dead
Tragic assault on Turkish defense firm leaves 4 dead

A terrorist attack struck the Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) facility in Ankara today, raising security concerns in the heart of Turkey's defence sector.

As per Associate Press, the Terrorist attack targets the Turkish Aerospace Industries facility in Ankara on Wednesday, as the attackers set off explosives and opened fire at Turkey’s state-run TUSAS.

According to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, as a result of this attack, four people were killed, and more than a dozen were injured.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya refrained from disclosing the identity of the organization responsible for the attack as the effort to identify the attackers was ongoing.

However, Defense Minister Yasar Guler implicated the militant Kurdistan Workers' Party, or PKK, as the perpetrators.

“We give these PKK scoundrels the punishment they deserve every time. But they never come to their senses,” Guler said.

He added, “We will pursue them until the last terrorist is eliminated.”

Notably, in the past, the Islamic State group and leftist extremists have also conducted attacks in Turkey.

Erdogan said during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of a BRICS meeting in Russia, “We have four martyrs. We have 14 wounded. I condemn this heinous terrorist attack.”

Putin extended his condolences, and also U.S. Embassy statement said Washington “strongly condemns today’s terrorist attack.”

David Warner retirement U-turn sparks outrage: ‘Unbelievable narcissist’

David Warner retirement U-turn sparks outrage: ‘Unbelievable narcissist’
Olivia Munn flaunts mastectomy scars in Kim Kardashian’s new SKIMS campaign

Olivia Munn flaunts mastectomy scars in Kim Kardashian’s new SKIMS campaign
Tragic assault on Turkish defense firm leaves 4 dead

Tragic assault on Turkish defense firm leaves 4 dead
Hugh Jackman celebrates Ryan Reynold’s mom in hilarious 48th birthday tribute

Hugh Jackman celebrates Ryan Reynold’s mom in hilarious 48th birthday tribute

World News

Hugh Jackman celebrates Ryan Reynold’s mom in hilarious 48th birthday tribute
Birmingham Airport ‘returning to normal’ after suspicious vehicle sparked chaos
Hugh Jackman celebrates Ryan Reynold’s mom in hilarious 48th birthday tribute
Bill Gates secretly donated hefty amount to Kamala Harris' campaign
Hugh Jackman celebrates Ryan Reynold’s mom in hilarious 48th birthday tribute
Vladimir Putin lauds rise of 'multipolar world order' at Brics summit
Hugh Jackman celebrates Ryan Reynold’s mom in hilarious 48th birthday tribute
Mike Jeffries: Former Abercrombie CEO arrested on 16 sex trafficking charges
Hugh Jackman celebrates Ryan Reynold’s mom in hilarious 48th birthday tribute
Trump’s McDonald’s stunt draws epic responses: ‘0 stars. Not recommended’
Hugh Jackman celebrates Ryan Reynold’s mom in hilarious 48th birthday tribute
Bangladesh student protestors call for President Shahabuddin's resignation
Hugh Jackman celebrates Ryan Reynold’s mom in hilarious 48th birthday tribute
Africa bears the brunt of climate change amid tiny percentage of global emissions
Hugh Jackman celebrates Ryan Reynold’s mom in hilarious 48th birthday tribute
Starmer claims ‘good relationship’ with Trump amid ‘interference’ accusation
Hugh Jackman celebrates Ryan Reynold’s mom in hilarious 48th birthday tribute
Deadly shootout in Mexico claims 19 lives, key leader arrested
Hugh Jackman celebrates Ryan Reynold’s mom in hilarious 48th birthday tribute
Eminem, Barack Obama's sweet moment steals spotlight at Kamala Harris rally
Hugh Jackman celebrates Ryan Reynold’s mom in hilarious 48th birthday tribute
Ukraine faces 25% drop in population since war with Russia
Hugh Jackman celebrates Ryan Reynold’s mom in hilarious 48th birthday tribute
Norway fund reveals alarming predictions if Trump returns to power