Tragic assault on Turkish defense firm leaves 4 dead

A terrorist attack struck the Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) facility in Ankara today, raising security concerns in the heart of Turkey's defence sector.
As per Associate Press, the Terrorist attack targets the Turkish Aerospace Industries facility in Ankara on Wednesday, as the attackers set off explosives and opened fire at Turkey’s state-run TUSAS.
According to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, as a result of this attack, four people were killed, and more than a dozen were injured.
Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya refrained from disclosing the identity of the organization responsible for the attack as the effort to identify the attackers was ongoing.
However, Defense Minister Yasar Guler implicated the militant Kurdistan Workers' Party, or PKK, as the perpetrators.
“We give these PKK scoundrels the punishment they deserve every time. But they never come to their senses,” Guler said.
He added, “We will pursue them until the last terrorist is eliminated.”
Notably, in the past, the Islamic State group and leftist extremists have also conducted attacks in Turkey.
Erdogan said during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of a BRICS meeting in Russia, “We have four martyrs. We have 14 wounded. I condemn this heinous terrorist attack.”
Putin extended his condolences, and also U.S. Embassy statement said Washington “strongly condemns today’s terrorist attack.”