Hania Amir expresses fangirl love for Shah Rukh Khan in viral clip

The 'Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum' actress candidly reveals her wish to meet Bollywood's King Khan, Shah Rukh Khan

  • by Web Desk
  • November 14, 2024
Hania Amir has revealed her staunch desire to meet the Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan!

Known for her vibrant personality, the Janaan actress stated her wish during a recent meet and greet event in Toronto, Canada.

A viral video gradually gained traction on social media where the Parwaz Hai Junoon star openly addressed the Raees actor saying, “If you’re watching this, please meet me.”

She then continued to express deep remorse at not having met the Bollywood icon yet, “It’s really disappointing because I feel like we should be friends.”


It is pertinent to mention that Hania's affection for Khan has been evident in so many ways, frequently mimicking his signature moves in her videos.

During the session, the diva also responded to fan queries  regarding her marriage, “I don’t have any plan to get married at the moment.”

“I am a simple girl. Whenever I get married, I will announce it with a bang,” the actress said. 

On the work front, Hania Amir has grabbed eyeballs for her indelible personification of Sharjeena in drama Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum, whose finale episode screened in cinemas on November 5, 2024. 

Muneeb Butt, Amna Ilyas team up for Punjabi movie ‘Seylum’
Arjun Kapoor reveals he has man-crush on THIS Bollywood actor
Priyanka Chopra wraps filming for 'Citadel' S2 with a 'BANG'
Hamza Ali Abbasi spills rare details on upcoming project 'Faraar'
Shah Rukh Khan announces exciting re-release with Salman Khan
Adnan Siddiqui reflects on daughter Maryam's heartfelt gesture in emotional post
Khushi Kapoor breaks silence on Vedang Raina dating rumors
Amitabh Bachchan's old letter to Nimrat Kaur goes viral
Arjun Kapoor makes emotional confession about half-sisters Janhvi, Khushi Kapoor
Akshay Kumar dismisses ‘Hera Pheri 3’ rumors after reunion with costars
Atif Aslam breaks silence on performing in Saudi Arabia