Hania Amir expresses fangirl love for Shah Rukh Khan in viral clip 

Hania Amir has revealed her staunch desire to meet the Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan!
Known for her vibrant personality, the Janaan actress stated her wish during a recent meet and greet event in Toronto, Canada.
A viral video gradually gained traction on social media where the Parwaz Hai Junoon star openly addressed the Raees actor saying, “If you’re watching this, please meet me.”
She then continued to express deep remorse at not having met the Bollywood icon yet, “It’s really disappointing because I feel like we should be friends.”
It is pertinent to mention that Hania's affection for Khan has been evident in so many ways, frequently mimicking his signature moves in her videos.
During the session, the diva also responded to fan queries regarding her marriage, “I don’t have any plan to get married at the moment.”
“I am a simple girl. Whenever I get married, I will announce it with a bang,” the actress said.
On the work front, Hania Amir has grabbed eyeballs for her indelible personification of Sharjeena in drama Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum, whose finale episode screened in cinemas on November 5, 2024.