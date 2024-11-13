World

Donald Trump gives major role to Elon Musk, Vivek Ramaswamy in ‘government’

The X founder and the former Republican presidential candidate will 'restructure Federal Agencies'

  Web Desk
  • November 13, 2024
Donald Trump has decided to give Elon Musk and former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy a major role in the Department of Government Efficiency for their unwavering support.

He said in a statement that the pair “will pave the way for my Administration to dismantle Government Bureaucracy, slash excess regulations, cut wasteful expenditures, and restructure Federal Agencies. This will send shockwaves through the system, and anyone involved in government waste, which is a lot of people!”

Moreover, the department’s acronym DOGE is seemingly Elon’s most-liked cryptocurrency Dogecoin.

As per the U.S president, the X founder and Vivek will offer “advice and guidance” to the White House from outside the government. 

They will also coordinate with Office of Management and Budget to “drive large scale structural reform, and create an entrepreneurial approach to Government never seen before.”

For the unversed, Vivek is the founder of a pharmaceutical company who worked for the Republican presidential nomination against Donald.

He later on started supporting the 78-year old politician after dropping out.

Earlier, Elon reposted Donald’s announcement on his X account and wrote, “The merch will be (fire),” using three fire emojis, and, “People have no idea how much this will move the needle!”

Vivek claimed that they will not go "gently" under the comment section of the tweet.

