Lady Gaga, Jenna Ortega to team up for ‘Wednesday’ season 2

Lady Gaga is all set to embark on a mysterious journey with Jenna Ortega in Wednesday season 2!
On Thursday, November 14, 2024, Variety reported that the Joker 2 actress will be making an appearance in the second season of the 2022 supernatural mystery TV series, Wednesday, that starred Ortega as the titular character, Wednesday Addams.
While, the American actress’s role is yet to be revealed in the forthcoming series, it was reported that she will be making cameo in the superhit Netflix series’ upcoming season.
As per the insiders, the production team desired to cast Lady Gaga for a larger role, however, things did not turn out favorable.
Meanwhile, the show has already begun filming in Ireland.
This upcoming series will be the latest acting role of the 13-time Grammy winning singer and actress, who was last seen in Joker: Folie a Deux alongside Joaquin Phoenix.
Wednesday, which was first aired on November 23, 2022, revolves around the story of Wednesday Addams (played by Jenna Ortega), a student who tries to expertise her emerging psychic ability, but ends up thwarting a killing spree and later solves a murder mystery at her school.
The ensemble cast of the TV series included Jenna Ortega, Emma Myers, Percy Hynes White, Christina Ricci, Hunter Doohan, and Gwendoline Christie.
Wednesday season 2 is expected to be released on Netflix in 2025.