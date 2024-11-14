Trending

Ranveer Singh, wife Deepika Padukone celebrate 6th wedding anniversary

Superstar Ranveer Singh marks 6 years of marital bliss with a sweet 'Wife Appreciation' post

  by Web Desk
  November 14, 2024
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh mark 6 years of marital bliss with sweet appreciation post
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh mark 6 years of marital bliss with sweet appreciation post 

Ranveer Singh penned a lovely anniversary wish for his superstar wife Deepika Padukone!

Taking to Instagram on the occasion of their 6th wedding anniversary, the Simmba actor shared a bunch of solo pictures featuring his beautiful wife.

The first happened to be a super-adorable clip of the Om Shanti Om star as she laughs her heart out followed by a second happy photo.

In a slew of other images, Deepika flaunted her contagious smile. 

Indian singer Sonu Nigam’s famous song Saathiya played in the backdrop of the post that clearly suited the happy moments shared. 

“Every day is Wife Appreciation Day, but today is the main day #HappyAnniversary @deepikapadukone. I love you,” the Gully Boy actor captioned the carousel.


DeepVeer Fans in an instant reacted to the appreciation post in the comments section.

One fan chimed in, “Happy Anniversary you both.”

“May God continue to keep you happy and bless you both with love and peace,” the second user added.

“Such cutie patootie’s,” another fan gushed.

“ Aduhh,” penned the fourth.

This is not the first time Singh openly expressed his love for the Gehraiyaan star. 

For the unversed, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh tied the knot on November 14, 2018 in a glitzy ceremony held at the Lake Camo, Italy.

